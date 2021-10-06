Happy Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Quotes, Celebrations, Poems, and more

Happy Navratri 2021: Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will begin on October 7 and will continue till October 15. During the nine days of the festival, devotees pray to different avatars of Goddess Durga and Ghatasthapana is also performed, to invoke the goddess Shakti.

Make the Navratri festival special by sending wishes to your friends and family members and pray for their well-being and good health.

Happy Navratri 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. May the Goddess of kindness showers all her blessings on you and your family. Happy Navratri!

2. Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, and happiness of this auspicious festival stay with you. Happy Navratri 2021!

3. Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri!

4. May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy Navratri!

5. I wish that Goddess Durga is always there to protect you from all problems in life. Happy Navratri!

6. May you have the best of times, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best wishes for a joyous Navratri, filled with lots of joy, happiness, and peace.

7. As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy all around us. Happy Navratri!

8. Time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis in our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Happy Navratri!

9. Let us bow our heads and offer prayers to nine Goddesses who promise to protect and bless us. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

10. Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Happy Navratri!

11. It’s a great time to thank Maa Durga for blessing me. May maa help us to overcome every challenge in our life. Happy Navratri!

12. Enjoying this special occasion with the family is the most amazing thing to do. May the Goddess strengthen our family bonding and keeps us happy.

13. Durga who stands for both creation and destruction symbolises that destruction signals new beginnings. I wish Maa Durga give us the power to fight against evil and protect all wherever they go. Wish you all Happy Navratri!

14. May goddess Durga empowers you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

15. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri!

16. Feast and have fun, The dandiya raas has begun, Maa is blessing us through. A very Special Navratri to you and your family.

17. May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer, May all your dreams come true. Blessed Navratri to you.

18. May the strongest Maa Shakti protect my family from wrongdoings and grant everyone's wishes. May this Navaratri bring sparkles of joy to everyone's life.

19. Let Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri!

20. May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2021: Quotes

1. "Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth." - Keerthi Chinta

2. "The world which worships Mother Mary and goddess Durga also has experienced such heinous crimes against her daughters. - Debajani Mohanty

3. "Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality,

With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" - Munindra Misra

4. "She the refuge, peaceful and merciful undoubtedly,

She pervades overall, is universal form certainly,

Her lotus feet worshipped by the universe – all Glory,

On your appeal “Protect me Durga” saves entirely." - Munindra Misra, Chants of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in English Rhyme

5. "That the goddess comes to town with her children, leaving her reluctant-householder husband behind on Mount Kailash, makes Pujo a singular celebration of family values and domesticity, unlike the Kill Bill independence of Kali.” - Indrajit Hazra

Happy Navratri 2021: Celebration

Navratri festival is celebrated across India. In Gujarat, people celebrate the nine-day festival with full enthusiasm. Garba and Dandiya are the highlights of the festival. People dressed in colourful clothes.

People observe fasts, perform puja, and dress as per the specific colours associated with Navratri nine days. This year the festival will start on October 7.

In Gujarat, people do the Garba in traditional attire and sometimes it is accompanied by a dandiya dance that is performed with two small wooden sticks.

In North India, the festival is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over the evil king Ravana. Nine days of Navratri festival are filled with special pujas, yagnas, fasting, meditations, singing, etc. honouring Maa Durga.

Happy Navratri 2021: Poems

1.

Vijaya Durga, the divine force

Oh Durga, the symbolic victory

Over the worldly evil

You can **** any devil

And you are the most benign

As you are divine

Shiva (goodness) is your

inseparable half

Mahishasura’s ( Man’s evil) death

Is your valour’s proof

Goodness and valour are made

For each other

It is paradoxical that

Man stands for goodness

And woman for valour

But it is true in divine parlour

Hindus believe in Durga’s divine force

Even others can not deny the cosmic source

Even the staunchest atheist

Can not deny the women’s collective fist

by JVL Narasimha Rao

2.

Why not a GIRL CHILD

people wish for a boy

not for a girl

there blessings are for males

not a females....

but .

when they need courage

the pray to lord durga

when they desire knowledge

they pray to god saraswati

so, why they hesitate to have a godness in their family ???

by Sri Ram Koyalkar

3.

Goddess Series - Durga

Durga, the invincible

I am as Beautiful

As I am Deadly

I am the unfathomable one,

destroying ignorance with a sacrifice

of human life

The power of realization and

destroyer of illusion.

Durga is known as

‘Beyond Reach’

She is another aspect

Of the consort of Shiva

She rides upon the Lion of Courage.

by Rachel

