Navratri Colours 2021: Know about the nine colours and their significance

Today is the second day of the Navratri festival and is celebrated with full enthusiasm. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped on the occasion of Navratri. Navratri each day is dedicated to an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Each form of Goddess is associated with a particular colour and has a specific meaning. It is believed that wearing these colours on a particular day of Navratri is considered auspicious. Let us have a look at the significance of these colours of Goddess Durga.

About Shardiya Navratri

It is considered the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris. It is also called Maha Navratri. It falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. And so, its name has been taken from Sharad Ritu. Every year, it is celebrated in the month of September or October.

List of colours associated with Shardiya Navratri 2021 and their significance

Navratri Day 1

Colour: Yellow

The festival of Navratri begins with the worship of the form of Goddess Durga or Amba which is Shailputri. It is associated with yellow colour with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy. This is considered a warm colour that keeps an individual cheerful all day. Also, Shailputri is the daughter of mountains.

Navratri Day 2

Colour: Green

The second day of Navratri festival is associated with green colour that symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. It is said that wearing green colour on the second day of Navratri brings harmony, tranquillity and fresh energy into life. The green colour also represents a new beginning in life.

Navratri Day 3

Colour: Grey

The third day of Navratri festival is associated with grey colour which is favourite colour of Goddess Chandraghanta and represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Navratri Day 4

Colour: Orange

The fourth day of Navratri festival is associated with orange colour. It is believed that wearing orange colour on the fourth day of Navratri bestows the person with several qualities including warmth and exuberance. This colour also represents positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Navratri Day 5

Colour: White

The fifth day is associated with white colour. White colour represents purity and innocence. It is believed that wearing white colour makes you worthy of Goddess blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security.

Navratri Day 6

Colour: Red

The sixth day of Navratri festival is associated with red colour which symbolises passion, love and fearlessness. Even the most preferred Chunri colour that is offered to Goddess is red. So, this colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.

Navratri Day 7

Colour: Royal Blue

The 7th day of Navratri festival is associated with royal blue colour. It is believed that those who worship Goddess Durga gets relief from all sorts of sufferings in life. Blue colour represents richness and tranquillity.

Navratri Day 8

Colour: Pink

The eighth day of Navratri festival is associated with pink colour. Which symbolises universal love, affection, and harmony. It is believed that this colour is attractive and makes the person approachable and adds charm to one's personality.

Navratri Day 9

Colour: Purple

The ninth day of Navratri is associated with purple colour which represents ambition, power, luxury, and nobility. It is believed that wearing purple colour and worshipping Goddess Durga on this day bestows devotees with richness and grandeur.

Navratri Colours 2021: Significance

As we have seen that specific colour has been assigned to each day of Navratri. So, incorporating that specific colour into your life during Navratri festival is considered auspicious. During each day of Navratri, women wear a particular colour whether going to work or going for Dandiya and Garba celebration.

Note: The first colour of Navratri festival is decided on the weekday that is when Navratri begins and the rest 8 days follow a fixed cycle of colours.

