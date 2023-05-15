NCAA Women’s Softball 2023: Team Brackets, Format, Schedule, Regional tickets

NCAA Women’s Softball 2023: The WCWS is one of the most prestigious softball tournaments in the world. It features some of the best college softball players in the country and attracts a large number of fans each year. The WCWS is also a major television event, with games being broadcast on ESPN networks.

There are 64 teams that participate in the NCAA Women's Softball Championship. 32 teams gain automatic entry into the tournament while the other 32 are selected by the Division I Softball committee. From this field of 64, 16 teams will be given "national seeds" and placed at one of the assigned regional sites, often the home field of each national seed.

Typically, the team with the higher seed has the privilege of hosting the best-of-three series, which serves as a gateway to the Women's College World Series. In this prestigious event, the final eight teams convene at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The WCWS consists of two distinct sections. Initially, the competition mirrors the regional round, as the teams are divided into two groups of four and engage in a double-elimination bracket. The victors from each bracket then clash in a championship series, reminiscent of the super regional stage, where they compete in a best-of-three series. Ultimately, the triumphant team in the WCWS is honored as the national champion.

NCAA Softball Bracket

The NCAA The tournament was announced on May 14, 2023. The top 16 seeds hosted regional tournaments, while the remaining 48 teams were placed in eight double-elimination play-in games. The winners of the play-in games advanced to the Regionals. The winners of the regionals advanced to the Super Regionals, where they played a best-of-three series to determine the eight teams that advanced to the WCWS.

NCAA Softball Format

The 2023 NCAA Women's Softball Tournament will be played in a double-elimination format. The tournament will begin with 64 teams, which will be divided into 16 regionals of four teams each.

The top two teams from each regional will advance to the super regionals, which will be played in a best-of-three format. The eight winners of the super regionals will advance to the Women's College World Series (WCWS), which will be played in a double-elimination format. The final two teams in the WCWS will play a best-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.

The following are the steps involved in the 2023 NCAA Women's Softball Tournament:

Selection Show: The 64 teams that will participate in the tournament will be announced on May 14, 2023. Regionals: The regionals will be played from May 20-22, 2023. The top two teams from each regional will advance to the super regionals. Super Regionals: The super regionals will be played from May 25-28, 2023. The eight winners of the super regionals will advance to the WCWS. Women's College World Series (WCWS): The WCWS will be played from June 1-10, 2023, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The final two teams in the WCWS will play a best-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.

The 2023 NCAA Women's Softball Tournament is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years. There are a number of teams that have the potential to win the national championship, including Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida State, and Alabama.

NCAA Softball Schedule

The 2023 NCAA Women's Softball Tournament schedule has been released. The tournament will begin with regionals, which will be played from May 19-21, 2023. The top two teams from each regional will advance to the super regionals, which will be played from May 25-27 or May 26-28, 2023.

The eight winners of the super regionals will advance to the Women's College World Series (WCWS), which will be played from June 1-9, 2023, at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET

Game 2: 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: 7 p.m.

Game 4: 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Game 5: 7 p.m.

Game 6: 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 7: 3 p.m.

Game 8: 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 9: 3 p.m.

Game 10: 7 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 11: 12 p.m.

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: 7 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Championship Finals Game 1: 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Championship Finals Game 2: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 8 p.m.

Here is the full schedule from June 1 to June 9:

Thursday, June 1 Game 1: 12 p.m. ET Game 1: 12 p.m. ET Game 1: 12 p.m. ET Saturday, June 3 Game 5: 7 p.m. Game 6: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 Game 7: 3 p.m. Game 8: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4 Game 9: 3 p.m Game 10: 7 p.m. Monday, June 5 Game 11: 12 p.m. Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. Game 13: 7 p.m Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m Wednesday, June 7 Championship Finals Game 1: 8 p.m Thursday, June 8 Championship Finals Game 2: 7:30 p.m Friday, June 9 Championship Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 8 p.m.

NCAA Softball Tickets

Regional tickets are available for purchase online or at the participating schools. Tickets are typically priced between $10 and $20 per game. Tickets can be purchased for individual games or for the entire regional.