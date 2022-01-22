Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Know about Inspirational & Famous Quotes and Slogans by visionary leader

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23rd January 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa (now Odisha). His father's name was Janaki Nath Bose and he was a famous lawyer. His mother was Prabhavati Devi. She was a pious and religious lady. He was the ninth child among fourteen siblings. He was strongly influenced by Swami Vivekananda's teachings. He was also known for his patriotic zeal as a student.

Every year on 23 January, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed and last year, the government of India designated his Jayanti to be observed as Parakram Diwas.

This year's Republic Day celebrations will start on 23 January instead of 24 January to include Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary with the purpose to highlight important aspects of our history and culture. Let us have a look at some inspiring & famous quotes and slogans by him.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Inspirational & Famous Quotes by visionary leader

1. "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom".

2. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

3. "We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood."

4. "It is our duty to pay for Liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

5. "The secret of political bargaining is to look stronger than what you really are."

6. "Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible."

7. "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not, know the Absolute Truth."

8. "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

9. " Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits."\

10. "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get."

11. "No real change in history has been achieved by discussions."

12. "It does not matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to make her free."

13. "At this unprecedented juncture in our history I have a word for you. Do not be disheartened by our temporary defeat ; be cheerful and optimistic. Above all, never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. JAl HIND"

14. "When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller."

15. "India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose."

16. We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not, know the absolute truth.

17. “It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”

18. "You will readily understand my mental condition as I stand on the threshold of what the man-in-the-street would call a promising career."

19. "Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam [the true], shivam [the god], sundaram [the beautiful]. Nationalism in India has … roused the creative faculties which for centuries had been lying dormant in our people."

20. "Gird up your loins for the task that now lies ahead. I had asked you for men, money and materials. I have got them in generous measure. Now I demand more of you. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Slogans by Netaji

1. Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga .

2. Jai Hind

3. Freedom is not given - it is taken.

4. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

5. When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauz has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauz has to be like a steamroller.