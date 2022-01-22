Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: History, Significance, and Key Facts

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist and popular freedom fighter who encouraged the people to engage in radical protest and revolution in India. He gave the famous slogan "Jai Hind". Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated on 23 January and this year it will fall on Sunday. Last year, the government of India designated the day as Parakram Diwas.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897, Cuttack, Orissa (now Odisha). He played an important role in the independence movement against British rule in India. He also led an Indian national force from abroad against the Western powers during the Second World War. He was popularly known for his military approach to independence and for his push for socialist policies.

He studied at Presidency College, Calcutta (now Kolkata). He went to the University of Cambridge in England to prepare for the Indian Civil Service.

He passed the Civil Service examination in 1920, but in April 1921, when he heard about the national turmoil in India, he resigned his candidacy and came back to India.

He joined the non-cooperation movement which was started by Mohandas K. Gandhi. Gandhi Ji told Bose to work under Chitta Ranjan Das, who was a politician in Bengal. There, he became a youth educator, journalist, and commandant of the Bengal Congress volunteers.

He was appointed as chief executive officer of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, with Das as Mayor. He was elected president of the Indian National Congress in 1938 and formed a national planning committee. In 1939, he was again elected President. In June 1939, he organised the All India Forward Bloc.

In 1942, he was subsequently placed under house arrest by the British before escaping from India. During the Second World War, in 1942, he formed the National Army in Southeast Asia. It was composed of Indian soldiers. In 1943, in Andaman and Nicobar, he established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind but has been captured by Japanese forces.

It is said that Netaji died in August 1945 from burn injuries after his plane crashed in Taiwan. Due to this, the Indian government has set up a number of committees to investigate the case. His life and legacy are seen as an inspiration to generations. His birth anniversary or Jayanti is an opportunity to celebrate his role in India's freedom movement.

Netaji gave the famous slogan "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga" and “Jai Hind".

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue to be installed at India Gate

In a tweet Pm Narendra Modi, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate."

Ahead of Netaji's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi announced that the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate to honour his contribution to the independent movement. Until the installation is completed, a hologram of Netaji will be projected at the site of the statue.

The installation of the statue will be done under the canopy near which the Amar Jawan Jyoti flickers in remembrance of India's martyrs. The Amar Jawan Jyoti is merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday (21 January 2022).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted "This is a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom."

Also, this year's Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 instead of January 24 to include Netaji's birth anniversary with an aim to highlight important aspects of our history and culture.

