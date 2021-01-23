Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Books, Slogans, Poems and more

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: To commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose the celebrations at the national and international level would begin from 23rd January, 2021. Also, the Government of India has decided to celebrate the birthday of Netaji on 23rd January every year as "PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of the country, mainly youth, to act with courage within the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January, 1897, Cuttack, Orissa. He was an Indian revolutionary who played an important role in the independence movement against the British rule of India. During World War II, he led an Indian national force from abroad against the Western powers. He was also known for his militant approach to independence and for his push for socialist policies.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Celebrations

According to the Minister of State for Culture & Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, a museum on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is proposed to be set up in Kolkata as a part of commemorations, and therefore the current museum at Red Fort, New Delhi is additionally proposed to be expanded.

The 125th Birth Anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose would include a grand exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. Projection mapping will be taken up at the memorial and an eminent personality will deliver the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial lecture. There will be cultural programmes in West Bengal under the "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme”.

On the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the freedom fighter. He wrote on Twitter "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keeps inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of...a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come."

PM Narendra Modi wrote about the Haripura Congress session in Gujarat, where Subhas Chandra Bose was unanimously elected as the president of the Indian National Congress. He said "Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party...," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site. As part of the Parakram Diwas celebrations, "one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM."

On the birth anniversary of Netaji, the Gujarat government has launched the e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. PM Narendra Modi said, "This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state." Further, he stated that he "also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura."

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Birth, Death Anniversary, Achievements, Contributions and More

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes by Netaji

1. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.

2. Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

3. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken

4. Freedom is not given, it is taken.

5. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

6. When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.

7. We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not, know the Absolute Truth.

8. I have no doubt in my mind that our chief national problems relating to the eradication of poverty, illiteracy, and disease and the scientific production and distribution can be tackled only along socialistic lines.

9. Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

10. India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose.

11. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get.

12. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

13. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.

14. It is only on the basis of undiluted Nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.

15. Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.

16. Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam (the true), Shivam [the god], Sundaram (the beautiful). Nationalism in India has ... roused the creative faculties which for centuries had been lying dormant in our people.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Books by Netaji

Some of the books are:

1. Indias Spokesman Abroad

2. Congress President: Speeches, Articles & Letters 1938-39(PB)

3. Azad Hind 1941-43

4. Chalo Delhi 1943-45

5. Fundamental Questions of India Revolution

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Books on Netaji

Some of the books are:

1. The Essential Writings of Netaji Subhas Ch. Bose.

2. An Indian Pilgrim and Letters 1897-1921 Centenary Edition

3. The Indian Struggle 1920-42

4. In Burmese Prisons: Correspondence 1923-1926

5. Correspondence 1926-32

6. Statements, Speeches, Prison Notes & Boycott of British Goods 1923-1932.

7. Leader of Youth 1929-1932 Eds.

8. Letters to Emilie Schenkl 1934-1942

9. The Alternative Leadership 1939-41 (PB)

10. A Beacon Across Asia

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Poem

1.

“Chant To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose”

Netaji Subhas

You are not dead,

You are alive

Alive for ever

Your name is all around

At the five point crossing

Or at the green brigade ground

As a simple statue

Under the shade of a tree

Now resting in peace

But you did not know rest

While you were alive

So you are still alive

You are alive now all around

Your name gives redness to posies

Sweetness to apple and grapes

Subhas shadows looms large

EVERYWHERE

When people donate blood

Earn their daily bread

Go to temples for saying prayers

Subhas is everywhere

In biscuit packets, tins of mustard oil

In daily bread

Your name is on the signboard

Of grocery shop, a poultry farm

A primary school in Jungle Mahal

A factory of Singur

A tea stall at Nandigram

Your name is on the City High Roads

On the streets of the Capital

People shout your name in a procession

We feel you should have been alive

When we against the heinous acts –

to see the police molesting a girl

or the students beaten rudely for calling strike

or the dock laborers hurl slogans at their bosses

or the girl child ravished and killed in a flat

The list continues unending…

You are alive in our familiar words

You are alive when have no words to utter.

By Ratan Bhattacharjee

