Nikola Tesla Day 2023: Who is Nikola Tesla? Birth, Wife, Family, Inventions, Death & More

Nikola Tesla Day 2023: Nikola Tesla Day celebrates the electrical engineering pioneer, Nikola Tesla and his revolutionary contribution to science and technology. Croatian Parliament declared July 10, his birthday, as a national holiday in honour of Tesla's achievements in 2006. Since then, Nikola Tesla is an annual celebration in Croatia, the US, Cannada, Serbia and many others.

🧵Today is Nikola Tesla's birthday🐦‍⬛, July 10. It's also my birthday ... woo hoo. So I've decided to commemorate the day with a longish Twitter thread about the Tesla brand you've never heard of, plus a whole bunch of related curios. Full story is here: https://t.co/wYBpevtz7W — Izabella Kaminska (@izakaminska) July 10, 2023

The famous Serbian scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest minds in the history of mankind, was born in the Lika village of Smiljan on this day, July 10, 1856. His inventions laid the foundation for scientific and technical development in the 20th century❤️👌 pic.twitter.com/6nQOipM4QD July 10, 2023

Nikola Tesla's birthday, July 10th, is a date that has been celebrated in Serbia, since 2010 as the National Science Day at the initiative of the Center for the Promotion of Science. pic.twitter.com/05KSelNh3c — BIOLAWEB (@biolaweb) July 10, 2023

Who is Nikola Tesla?

Nikola Tesla, born on July 10, 1856, revolutionized the world with his groundbreaking inventions. He developed alternating current (AC) power transmission, a system that powers our modern electric grids. Tesla's inventions and patents covered a wide range of areas, including wireless communication, radio waves, electric motors, and more. His visionary ideas, such as wireless energy transmission and the Tesla coil, showcased his unparalleled creativity. Despite facing numerous challenges, Tesla's passion and perseverance paved the way for the electrification of the world, leaving an indelible impact on science and technology, making him an inspiration for generations to come.

Name Nikola Tesla Nick Name Prince of Electrical Inventor, Father of Modern Technology, Prophet of the Future World Date of Birth 10 July 1856 Mother’s Name Đuka Tesla Father’s Name Milutin Tesla Nationality Austrian Empire (1856–1891)

United States (1891–1943) Education Graz University of Technology Profession Engineer, Scientist, Inventor, Philanthropist Projects Altering Current, High Voltage, and High-Frequency Power Experiments Marital Status Unmarried Spouse NA Children NA Awards Edison Medal & More Death 7 January 1943 Cause Of Death Heart Failure Resting Place Nikola Tesla Museum, Belgrade, Serbia

Global Energy Independence Day: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

Nikola Tesla’s Famous Inventions

Nikola Tesla was a prolific inventor who contributed numerous groundbreaking inventions to the world. His visionary ideas, innovative thinking, and contributions to electrical engineering continue to inspire and shape the modern world. While his legacy extends beyond any numbers, check out some of his most notable creations:

Alternating Current (AC): Tesla's development of the AC system revolutionized electricity transmission and distribution, enabling efficient and long-distance power transfer. AC power is the basis of our modern electrical grid.

Induction Motor: Tesla's invention of the induction motor provided a practical and efficient way to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. It has become the foundation for various industrial and household applications.

Tesla Coil: The Tesla coil is a high-voltage transformer that produces extremely high-frequency alternating currents. It played a significant role in wireless power transmission experiments and became an iconic symbol of Tesla's work.

Wireless Power Transmission: Tesla envisioned a world where electricity could be transmitted wirelessly, without the need for conventional wires. While his ambitious dream of wireless power distribution on a large scale was not fully realized, his experiments laid the foundation for future wireless communication and power technologies.

Tesla Turbine: Tesla's turbine design utilized the boundary layer effect to convert fluid energy into mechanical energy more efficiently than traditional turbines. It has found applications in power generation, propulsion systems, and more.

Tesla Oscillator: The Tesla oscillator was a mechanical oscillator that generated high-frequency vibrations. It had potential applications in diverse fields like wireless communication, earthquake detection, and even medical therapy.

Remote Control: Tesla pioneered the development of wireless remote control technology, which had widespread implications for various industries, including robotics, electronics, and telecommunications.

X-ray Imaging: Tesla made significant contributions to the field of X-ray technology, improving upon Wilhelm Röntgen's discoveries. His inventions and experiments played a role in the development of X-ray imaging techniques.

Nikola Tesla's Personal Life

Nikola Tesla's personal life was often marked by solitude and focused dedication to his work. He was known to be a highly disciplined individual, often working long hours and maintaining a rigorous daily routine. Tesla remained unmarried throughout his life and had no known romantic relationships. He had a close relationship with his family, particularly his mother, and was deeply influenced by her. Tesla was known for his eccentricities, including his aversion to germs and obsession with cleanliness. He was a vegetarian and had a deep love for animals. Despite facing financial difficulties at times, Tesla remained devoted to his scientific pursuits until his death.

Nikola Tesla Awards & Achievements

Grand Officer of the Order of St. Sava (Serbia, 1892)

Elliott Cresson Medal (Franklin Institute, USA, 1894)

Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Danilo I (Montenegro, 1895)

AIEE Edison Medal (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, USA, 1916)

Grand Cross of the Order of St. Sava (Yugoslavia, 1926)

Cross of the Order of the Yugoslav Crown (Yugoslavia, 1931)

John Scott Medal (Franklin Institute & Philadelphia City Council, USA, 1934)

Order of the White Eagle (Yugoslavia, 1936)

Grand Cross of the Order of the White Lion (Czechoslovakia, 1937)

Medal of the University of Paris (Paris, France, 1937)

The Medal of the University St. Clement of Ochrida (Sofia, Bulgaria, 1939)

Nikola Tesla Death

At the age of 81, Tesla met an unfortunate accident on his regular commute to the cathedral and library to feed the pigeons. His back was severely wrenched and three of his ribs were broken in the accident.

Later on 7 January 1943, at the age of 86, his body was found by maid Alice Monaghan in Room 3327 of the Hotel New Yorker. Assistant medical examiner H.W. Wembley examined the body and ruled that the cause of death is a type of heart attack, known as coronary thrombosis. His state funeral was attended by around two thousand people at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, followed by the cremation at Ferncliff Cemetry in Ardsley, New York.

Nikola Tesla's life is an inspiration for various reasons. His relentless pursuit of knowledge and his unwavering commitment to his ideas despite facing numerous challenges exemplify perseverance and determination. Tesla's ability to think outside the box and push the boundaries of conventional thinking demonstrates the power of creativity and innovation. His contributions to electrical engineering and his vision for a better world, including wireless energy transmission, inspire us to dream big and envision a future shaped by groundbreaking ideas. Tesla's legacy serves as a reminder that with passion, resilience, and imagination, one person can make a profound impact on the world and leave a lasting legacy of innovation.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023