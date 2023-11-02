ODI World Cup Semi-Finals 2023 Scenarios: Where Does Each Team Stand?

The ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023 looms on the horizon, with just under a fortnight to go, and the conclusion of the tournament's knockout phase is nigh. The quest for a berth in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals remains fiercely competitive, as no team has firmly secured their spot.

Currently, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia stand alongside host nation India in the critical top-four positions on the points table. However, with 14 group-stage matches yet to be contested, nearly every team maintains a realistic shot at advancement.

ODI World Cup Semi-Final 2023 Scenarios and Qualification

Here is the ICC World Cup semi-final 2023 qualification scenario of each team that the fans are rooting for:

1. India World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 6 Losses 0 Net Run Rate +1.405

The qualification scenario for India is as follows:

Team India's scenario is straightforward: secure a victory in at least one of the three remaining matches to amass 14 or more points, guaranteeing qualification. Alternatively, even in the event of three losses, India can clinch a semi-final spot by maintaining a superior net run rate compared to at least one of the four other contenders (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan), who could also reach 12 points.

Yet To Play Against: South Africa (5 November), Netherlands (12 November)

2. New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 4 Losses 3 Net Run Rate +0.484

The qualification scenario for New Zealand is as follows:

For New Zealand, the qualification path entails either winning both of their remaining matches and securing a superior net run rate compared to at least one of the other four teams (India, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan) with a potential 12-point finish. Alternatively, winning one of the two remaining matches while maintaining a superior net run rate over other teams striving to end with 10 points.

Yet To Play Against: Pakistan (4 November), Sri Lanka (9 November)

3. South Africa World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 6 Losses 1 Net Run Rate +2.290

The qualification scenario for South Africa is as follows:

South Africa's qualification scenario revolves around securing a victory in at least one of their remaining two matches to amass 14 or more points and guarantee their semi-final berth. Alternatively, even in the case of two losses, they can advance by maintaining a superior net run rate compared to at least one of the other four teams (India, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan) who could also reach 12 points.

Yet To Play Against: India (5 November), Afghanistan (10 November)

4. Australia World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 4 Losses 2 Net Run Rate +0.970

The qualification scenario for Australia is as follows:

Australia's path to the semi-finals involves winning all three remaining matches, amassing 14 points for a guaranteed qualification. Alternatively, winning two of the three remaining matches while maintaining a superior net run rate compared to at least one of the other four teams (India, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan) striving for a 12-point finish. Winning one of three matches while maintaining a superior net run rate over other teams aiming for 10 points is another avenue.

Yet To Play Against: England (4 November), Afghanistan (7 November), Bangladesh (11 November)

5. Pakistan World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 3 Losses 4 Net Run Rate -0.024

The qualification scenario for Pakistanis is as follows:

The Pakistani scenario dictates winning both remaining matches and ensuring a superior net run rate to other teams aiming for 10 points. An alternative route involves winning one of two matches while relying on Australia losing all three remaining matches, New Zealand losing their two remaining matches, and Afghanistan losing at least two of their three remaining matches while maintaining a superior net run rate over other teams striving for 8 points.

Yet to play Against: New Zealand (4 November), England (11 November)

7. Afghanistan World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 3 Losses 3 Net Run Rate -0.718

The qualification scenario for Afghanistan is as follows:

Afghanistan's path to the semi-finals emphasizes securing at least one, ideally, all three remaining matches, amassing up to 12 points. Additionally, they must increase their net run rate sufficiently to surpass New Zealand, Australia, or any other team concluding with the same point tally.

Yet To Play Against: Netherlands (3 November), Australia (7 November), South Africa (10 November)

7. Sri Lanka World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 2 Losses 3 Net Run Rate -0.275

The Sri Lanka scenario for Afghanistan is as follows:

Sri Lanka's aspiration involves winning at least two, ideally all three remaining matches, to accumulate up to 10 points. To secure this, they must enhance their net run rate to surpass New Zealand, Australia, or any other team concluding with the same point tally. It's imperative that New Zealand and/or Australia lose at least two of their remaining three matches.

Yet To Play Against: India (2 November), Bangladesh (6 November), New Zealand (9 November)

8. Netherlands World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 2 Losses 4 Net Run Rate -1.277

The qualification scenario for the Netherlands is as follows:

The Netherlands' path to the semi-finals necessitates winning at least two, ideally all three remaining matches to accumulate up to 10 points. They must concurrently elevate their net run rate to surpass New Zealand, Australia, or any other team concluding with the same point tally. It's essential that New Zealand and/or Australia lose at least two of their remaining three matches.

Yet To Play Against: Afghanistan (3 November), England (8 November), India (12 November)

9. Bangladesh World Cup Semi-Final Scenario

Wins 1 Losses 6 Net Run Rate -1.446

Regrettably, Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 World Cup after enduring their sixth defeat against Pakistan. This loss extinguished their hopes of securing a place in the semi-finals.

