Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Netherlands vs Bangladesh; India is at 2nd Spot

The 28th match of the 2023 ODI World Cup took place between the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two teams have been at the bottom of the points table for some time now, struggling to secure wins in the tournament. Both were desperate for a victory to improve their standings and salvage their chances of advancing to the next stage, which is the Semi-Finals.

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing its top order at the start, the Netherlands managed to score 229 runs in 50 overs. Ned's Scott Edwards was the top scorer of the team, scoring 68 off 89 balls.

In a stunning turn of events, the Netherlands's bowlers destroyed the batsmen of Bangladesh, resulting in Bangladesh getting bowled out in 42.2 overs with 142 runs.

The Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs.

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here is what the World Cup points table looks like after match number 28 between Netherlands and Bangladesh:

RANK TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 +2.032 10 2 India 5 5 0 0 0 +1.353 10 3 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 +1.232 8 4 Australia 6 4 2 0 0 +0.970 8 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 -0.205 4 6 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 -0.387 4 7 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.969 4 8 Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 -1.277 4 9 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 0 -1.338 2 10 England 5 1 4 0 0 -1.634 2

