Virat Kohli vs Joe Root Comparison: Check ODI and World Cup Stats

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root Record: Virat Kohli and Joe Root have both established themselves as top-class batsmen in international cricket. Both players have made significant contributions to their respective teams and have proven time and time again to be formidable opponents on the field.

With the upcoming match between India and England in the ongoing World Cup tournament, fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two cricketing giants. Kohli and Root have faced each other multiple times in the past, and their battles on the field have always been intense and thrilling.

All eyes are on the two exceptional players, as India will look forward to extending its record of being unbeatable, whereas England will try to break their streak of losses.

Let's take a look at the Virat Kohli vs. Joe Root record and stats in the World Cup, ODI, T20I, and Test cricket.

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root in ODI World Cup

In the ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli has played in 31 matches and Joe Root has played in 22. Kohli has a higher batting average compared to Root's average of 49.10. Both of them have 3 centuries each; but, Kohli has scored more runs compared to Root. However, Root has a higher strike rate of 89.02 compared to Kohli's strike rate of 85.65 in World Cup matches.

It's clear that Kohli has better average stats in the World Cup matches, however, Root's higher strike rate suggests that he may be able to score runs quickly in the coming matches.

WORLD CUP Virat Kohli Joe Root Matches Played 31 22 Innings 31 21 Runs Scored 1384 933 Highest Score 107 121 Batting Avg. 55.36 49.10 Batting SR 85.65 89.02 100s 3 3 50s 9 5 4s 120 81 6s 11 6 Catches (Fielding) 19 24

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root in Overall One-Day Matches

In overall one-day matches, Virat Kohli has played more matches and innings compared to Joe Root. Kohli has scored more runs and has a higher batting average of 55.36. In fact, Kohli (48) is just behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) in terms of centuries scored and is expected to surpass the legend soon, cementing his status as one of the greatest batsmen of the generation. Root has the disadvantage of playing significantly fewer matches than Kohli, but he still has a good batting average and strike rate.

ODI Virat Kohli Joe Root Matches Played 286 167 Innings 274 156 Runs Scored 13,437 6,421 Balls Faced 14,341 7,391 Highest Score 183 133* Batting Average 58.16 48.27 Not Outs 43 23 Batting Strike Rate 93.69 86.87 100s 48 16 50s 69 38 4s 1,255 513 6s 148 49

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Test Record

In test matches, Joe Root comes out on top. Root is the tenth-highest run scorer of all time in test history, scoring 11,416 runs in 247 innings. Kohli has consistently performed at a high level and is considered one of the best batsmen in the world. Having played fewer test matches than Root, Kohli has scored 8676 runs in 187 innings.

Test Virat Kohli Joe Root Matches Played 111 135 Innings 187 247 Runs Scored 8676 11416 Highest Score 254* 254 Batting Avg. 49.29 50.29 Balls Faced 15708 20113 Batting Strike Rate 55.23 56.75 Not Outs 11 20 Centuries 29 30 Half-Centuries 29 60 Fours 966 1247 Sixes 24 43

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: T20I Records

Kohli is the King of T20I format. He is the highest-run scorer in the history of T20I, having scored over 4,000 runs with a strike rate of 137. Root has played fewer matches than Kohli, so it's understandable that his numbers may not be as impressive. Still, Root shines in all other formats of cricket.

T20I Virat Kohli Joe Root Matches Played 115 32 Innings 107 30 Runs Scored 4008 893 Highest Score 122* 90* Batting Avg. 52.73 35.72 Balls Faced 2905 707 Batting Strike Rate 137.96 126.30 Not Outs 31 5 Centuries 1 0 Half-Centuries 37 5 Fours 356 92 Sixes 117 16

Who is best Virat Kohli or Joe Root? As Per Record Stats

Based on the record stats above, it is clear that Virat Kohli has had a more impressive overall performance compared to Joe Root. Kohli has played significantly more matches and innings, scored more runs, and has a higher batting average and strike rate. However, it's important to note that despite playing fewer matches, Root has etched his name in history by becoming the 10th highest-run scorer in test cricket history. Ultimately, time will tell who is proven to be better than the other.

