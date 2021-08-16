Ola Electric Scooters Launched in India: Check Price, Features, Specifications, Booking Status, Delivery and More

At a time when petrol prices are at an all-time high, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. forayed into electric two-wheelers with its Ola electric scooter S1 and Ola electric scooter S1 Pro. The official launch of the vehicle coincided with India's 75th Independence Day.

The battery-powered scooter is backed by SoftBank Group Corporation and Tiger Global Management. The price of both the models vary and the final price will depend upon the subsidies offered by the state governments.

The company plans to begin an initial production run of one million scooters in the coming months and will ramp up the production as the demand builds.

"By 2025, all two-wheelers sold in India should be electric, that's my mission," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Ola.

He added, "We want 50% of all-electric two-wheelers produced for the world to be made in India. The ambition is to make India a global EV leader."

Specifications of Ola electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro

Ola electric scooter S1

1- Ola electric scooter S1 houses a 2.9kWh battery which can deliver 8.5 kW peak power.

2- It has features such as Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, Hill Hold feature and more.

3- The S1 model comes in five colours-- White, Yellow, Red, Black and Sky Blue.

Specifications Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Max Speed 90 kmph 115 kmph 0-4 Km/hr 3.6 s 3 s Range 121 km 181 km Modes Normal, Sports Normal, Sports, Hyper Colours White, Yellow, Red, Black and Sky Blue. Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White Peak Motor Power 8.5 kW 8.5 kW Price Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Fast Charging Time 75 km in 18 minutes 75 km in 18 minutes Home Charging Time 4 hr 48 min 6 hr 30 min

Ola electric scooter S1 Pro

1- Ola electric scooter S1 Pro houses a 8.5 kW motor and a larger 3.9 kW battery.

2- It has features such as Hyper' Riding mode, Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility, Hill Hold feature and more.

3- S1 Pro model comes in ten colours-- Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White.

Ola Electric Scooters Price

Ex-showroom Prices post-state and FAME subsidy Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Delhi Rs. 85,099 Rs. 1,10,149 Gujarat Rs. 79,999 Rs. 1,09,999 Maharashtra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 1,24,999 Rajasthan Rs. 89,968 Rs. 1,19,138 Other States Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1,29,999

FAME India Scheme Phase-II: Government sanctions 670 electric buses and 241 charging stations

When can you buy Ola Electric Scooters?

Ola electric scooters can be bought from 8 September 2021 while the date of the delivery has not been announced yet. The company will deliver its electric scooters in around 1,000 cities and is planning to export to countries in Asia, Latin America and Europe.

The company opened pre-bookings for the scooter a few weeks ago and received over 100,000 orders within 24 hours. Customers paid a booking amount of Rs. 499 and the company has lined up nine banks to facilitate purchases on EMI.

World's largest two-wheeler market

India is the world's largest two-wheeler market and is the third-largest carbon emitter after China and the U.S. At present, electric vehicle sales are low but are expected to rise steadily as the government pushes for its adoption through subsidies.

As per estimates, India's electric vehicle market could be worth nearly $206 billion in a decade with over 100 million units sold.

The company is setting up a $330 million plant in India with a production capacity of 10 million vehicles annually, or 15% of the world's e-scooters by the end of 2022. The scooter which was fully engineered in Bangalore comes with a home-charging kit and technology ranging from keyless access to a reverse mode to help manoeuvre into tiny parking spaces. The company's competitors include Hero MotoCorp whose electric scooter has been in the market for a couple of years now.

What is the 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal?