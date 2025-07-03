Only for High IQ: It starts and ends with an “E,” and it only has one letter. What is it?

What is a riddle? As per Merriam-Webster, a riddle is a mystifying, misleading, or puzzling question posed as a problem to be solved or guessed. Experts say that riddles for kids are a great way to improve their critical-thinking ability and creativity. Brain teasers riddles promote logical thinking, imagination, and perspectives to solve problems.

Guess the word riddles offer numerous cognitive benefits. Riddles challenge you to think critically, analyse information, and find creative solutions, enhancing your problem-solving abilities in various situations. The process of deciphering riddles requires focus and attention, which strengthens your memory and concentration skills. Riddles often involve logical reasoning and pattern recognition, which helps in developing your analytical thinking abilities.

Solving riddles to guess the word also helps in enhancing vocabulary and language skills. Exposure to new words and phrases within riddles expands your vocabulary and improves your understanding of language. Regularly engaging with riddles can make your mind more flexible and adaptable, improving your ability to think on your feet. Riddles can be a fun and enjoyable way to pass time and learn new concepts. Here is a brain-teasing riddle that challenges you to solve a puzzling question. Let's see if you can figure out the answer in 5 seconds. What begins and ends with 'E' but only has one letter? Image: Brightside This brain teaser riddle challenges you to guess the word in 5 seconds. The riddle is asking, "What begins and ends with 'E', but only has one letter?" Letter being a mail. To be able to solve this riddle, you will need strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

Do you have the ability to recognise patterns and hidden wordplay? A good understanding of language can be helpful in solving guess the word riddles. Break down the complex wordplay to narrow down your answer. Read the hidden clues and identify the underlying relationship being hinted at i in the riddle. In this riddle, the letter is being referred to a mail, not an alphabet letter. Solving riddles can be challenging, and with an added layer of difficulty with the timer, you might break a sweat. But don't be discouraged. Put your strong vocabulary and an understanding of figurative language to use. Decipher the hidden meanings and wordplay, and you will half way through the puzzle. Keep an open mind and consider multiple interpretations to explore possibilities of the answer.