Optical Illusion: Can you find the frog within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusions: There are three kinds of optical illusions which are literal, physiological and cognitive illusions. The basic premise of an optical illusion is to trick the human brain and eye.

Scientists have been studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain and are using them to understand the workings of the human brain.

Some mental disorders like schizophrenia can be identified by optical illusions.

Apart from these, optical illusions also serve as an excellent source of releasing stress and prove a light-hearted exercise for the brain

Do you believe you have good observation skills?

Then, let’s find out with a quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find the Frog in 17 Seconds

Source: Reddit

This image shared on Reddit shows a forest scene in which you can see a broken tree with its branches, and a body of water which has dried up.

There is a frog in this scene and you need to find the frog within 17 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Get your game face on.

This optical illusion will challenge you to spot the frog which has blended itself with the environment within 17 seconds.

By looking at the time involved we believe it is a great opportunity for optical illusion enthusiasts to solve the challenge successfully.

Did you spot the frog?

Look carefully at the image and see if you can spot the frog at the earliest.

An individual with great observation skills will be able to spot the frog very easily, while those who are new to optical illusions may need some more time than is provided.

Hurry up, find the frog.

The clock is ticking fast.

Some of you might have spotted the frog by now thanks to your excellent observation skills while some of you might still be scratching your head unable to find the frog.

Look below for the solution.

The frog can be seen on the extreme right side of the image which is circled in red.

