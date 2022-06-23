Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden word in this photo of a man’s face?

Optical illusion- Hidden word: Optical illusion has been playing with our minds in such a way that it can create a lot of meanings. People have fun solving these optical illusions as it gives them a sense of accomplishment. Optical illusions create an image which is far from reality and requires a sharp mind to crack it. It is a great way to exercise your brain.

Optical illusion can have different meanings and people look at it from different perspectives and each perspective reveals something about the reader. Our eyes notice the first thing based on our experience and knowledge and our brain agrees with that. Here is when optical illusion does the trick. It fools your eyes to fool your mind.

Take a look at the image and find the hidden word.

Optical illusion- Could you read the hidden word in this optical art?

The picture may seem normal at first glance until we ask you to find the hidden word. Shocked right? This is not just any ordinary picture, it has a secret word hidden in it. How can a picture of a face contain a word? If that’s your question, well, presenting you with the power of optical illusions.



This picture by Paul Agule went viral when it first came on social media and took the internet by storm. It was uploaded on Reddit by a user. It left people scratching their heads.

In the picture, there are 3 faces which look the same and have the same word hidden in them. You may find difficulty in finding the word but the hidden word is not something you never read or heard.

Still couldn’t find the hidden word in this optical illusion picture?

Take a look again at the picture. If you still couldn’t find the word, we’ll give you some hints.

Watch the picture from the left side, starting from the nose.

The letters are in lowercase, so don’t search for any capital letters.

See it now? If not, we’ll show you.

Scroll Down for Answer-

The word is Liar! If the picture is seen from the left side and you tilt your head to the right, the nose is shaped like ‘L’, the hole in the nose with that little shadow above it makes the letter ‘I’, the upper lip and the lower lip combined makes the letter ‘a’, while the part from chin to throat makes the letter ‘r’.

L-I-A-R!

Very few people were able to solve this. If you were able to find the word, then believe me you’re among the few geniuses that were able to solve this.

