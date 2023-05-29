Optical Illusion: Can you spot a bird in the garden in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

The uncanny ability to trick our brains makes optical illusions one of the much-loved activities on the internet.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps in improving a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Want to test how sharp your eyes are?

Then, attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion: You have the eyes of a detective if you can spot the hidden bird in the garden in 10 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Bird in the Garden in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above image depicts a garden scene in which various types of plants can be seen

Blending perfectly with the plants is a bird in this optical illusion picture and the challenge is to spot the hidden bird within 11 seconds.

Finding the hidden bird is a tough ask and individuals with excellent observational skills can accomplish it within the time limit.

The key to spotting the hidden bird in this image is an excellent eye for detail.

How many of you have spotted the hidden bird?

If you observe attentively, you will be able to spot the hidden bird.

Only the way it has blended with the leaves is fooling your eyes and brain making it difficult to spot.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Have you successfully spotted the hidden bird?

Not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot something that resembles a hidden bird.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have already spotted the hidden bird.

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for your excellent effort.

Those who couldn’t spot need not get disappointed.

This was a tricky challenge and you can always get better with practice.

Wondering where the hidden bird is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Bird in the Garden in 11 Seconds - Solution

The hidden bird can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is sitting on one of the plants, and the beak of the bird is visible.

