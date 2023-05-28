Optical Illusion: You have the eyes of a detective if you can spot the hidden man in the toy store in 10 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained by our eyes.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis seem to be better at problem-solving and observation skills than their peers.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find a Hidden Man in Toy Store in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above image depicts a toy store scene in which various stuffed toys can be seen arranged in racks.

Blending perfectly with the toys is a man in this optical illusion picture and the challenge is to spot the hidden man within 10 seconds.

Finding the hidden man is a tough ask and individuals with excellent observational skills can accomplish it within the time limit.

The key to spotting the hidden man in this image is an excellent eye for detail.

How many of you have spotted the hidden man?

If you observe attentively, the hidden man may be right in front of you.

Only the way it has blended with the toys is fooling your eyes and brain which is causing the detection of the hidden man a difficult task.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Have you successfully spotted the hidden man?

Not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot something that resembles a hidden man.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have already spotted the hidden man.

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for your excellent effort.

Those who couldn’t spot need not get disappointed.

You can always get better with practice.

Wondering where the hidden man is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Man in Toy Store in 10 Seconds - Solution

The hidden man can be spotted in the centre of the image. He is one of the most famous concealment artists in the world and his name is Liu Bolin.

Some more challenges for to test your attention to detail:

