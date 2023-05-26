Find the Mistake: You are a genius if you can find the mistake in the park picture in 7 seconds!

Find the Mistake: For a healthy body, physical exercise is very much essential. Similarly, for a healthy brain, mental exercise is necessary.

One such type of activity that provides good mental exercise is gaining traction on the internet where the users are asked to find the mistake in the picture within a time limit.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

Are you looking to enhance your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Find the Mistake: You are highly attentive if you can find the mistake in the rainbow in 5 seconds

Can you Find the Mistake in the Park Picture in 7 seconds?

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above depicts a park scene in which children are playing.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find the mistake in the picture in 7 seconds

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake this time.

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

Use your logical thinking skills and see if you can identify the mistake in the picture.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have excellent logical and analytical skills.

Those still scratching their heads unable to solve the puzzle can stop now, and check below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in Park Picture in 7 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that one of the children who is playing on a swing is wearing wooden shorts whereas all others are wearing normal clothing.

Here are some more challenges that will boost your brain power:

Seek and Find: You have eagle vision if you can spot an orange in the playschool in 7 seconds!

Your brain is sharper than 95% of people If you are able to spot the difference between the two pictures in 4 seconds!