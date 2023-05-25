Seek and Find: You have eagle vision if you can spot an orange in the playschool in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is one of the most popular online puzzles that test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

How detail-oriented are you?

Let’s find out now!

Seek and Find: Can you find broccoli hiding among the trees in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Orange in Playschool in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, the children can be seen creating chaos in a playschool scene.

Hiding in the playschool scene is an orange and the challenge for you is to spot the orange in 7 seconds.

The purpose of this puzzle is to test how attentive and detail-oriented you are. It is an excellent test of your ability to observe things.

Only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

Have you found the orange hiding in the playschool?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The orange is present right before your eyes, but the way has blended in the image makes it a challenge for the users to spot it.

Did you spot the orange now?

Focus on the image to check if you can spot anything resembling an orange.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the orange with your sharp eyesight.

Some of you may still be looking for an orange.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know where the orange is hiding?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Orange in 7 Seconds - Solution

The orange is present on the right side of the image below the playhouse. Its location is marked with a circle.

