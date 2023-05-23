Optical Illusion: Your eyes hawk eyes if you can spot 6 among 9’s in 3 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is a quick way to test attentiveness and observation skills.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by challenging their perception.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Are you very good at observing things?

Then find 6 among 9’s in 3 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find 6 among 9’s in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a series of 9’s arranged in a rectangular grid.

Hiding in the series of 9’s is a 6 and the challenge for you is to spot the 6 in 3 seconds.

Finding the 6 in such a less time is a tough ask.

Individuals with excellent observational skills can spot the number faster than others.

Look attentively, 6 can be present anywhere in the series.

The clock is running fast.

Have you spotted the 6?

Quickly scan all the areas of the image and see if something catches your attention.

And..

The time limit is over.

It was right there in front of you.

How many of were able to find the 6 within the time limit?

Those who could spot successfully deserve a huge round of applause. You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn't should practice such challenges regularly, it will improve your skills.

Some of you might be very curious to know where the 6 is, right?

Check out the solution below.

Find 6 among 9’s in 3 Seconds - Solution

The number 6 can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is present on the second last column on the right.

