Which City Is Called the Coffee Capital of India?

Coffee Capital of India: Bengaluru (Bangalore) is called the Coffee Capital of India because it serves as the administrative, commercial and trade hub of the Indian coffee industry. The city connects coffee growers, exporters, researchers and global markets. Why Is Bengaluru Called the Coffee Capital of India? Bengaluru plays a central role in India’s coffee ecosystem due to its strategic location, presence of key institutions and proximity to major coffee-growing regions. Almost all major decisions related to coffee cultivation, export and promotion are coordinated from this city. Headquarters of the Coffee Board of India The Coffee Board of India, the statutory body under the Government of India, is headquartered in Bengaluru. It is responsible for coffee research, quality control, branding, export promotion and farmer support. This makes Bengaluru the administrative nerve centre of India’s coffee sector.

Major Coffee-Growing Regions Bengaluru is located close to India’s most productive coffee regions such as Coorg (Kodagu), Chikmagalur, and Hassan in Karnataka. These regions are known for high-quality Arabica and Robusta coffee and supply a large share of India’s total production. Highest Coffee-Producing State in India Karnataka is the largest producer of coffee in India, contributing around 70% of the country’s total coffee production. Since Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka, it naturally acts as the commercial and administrative hub of India’s coffee industry. Highest Coffee-Producing Country in the World Brazil is the largest coffee producer in the world, producing more coffee than any other country globally. India ranks among the top 10 coffee-producing countries, with most of its production centered in southern states, especially Karnataka.

Major Coffee Trade and Export Hub Bengaluru is a major center for coffee trade, auctions, processing, and exports. Coffee from southern India is graded, marketed, and exported through agencies and exporters based in the city, linking Indian coffee growers with international markets. India’s Position in Coffee Exports India is one of the leading coffee exporters in Asia, exporting coffee to countries such as Italy, Germany, Russia, Belgium, and the Middle East. Bengaluru plays a key role in export coordination, quality certification, and international branding of Indian coffee. Coffee Culture in Bengaluru Bengaluru has a long-standing coffee culture rooted in South Indian filter coffee. In recent years, the city has also become a hotspot for modern cafés, specialty coffee roasters, and coffee startups, strengthening its reputation as India’s coffee capital.

Role of Bengaluru in Coffee Research and Development Coffee research institutions, training centers, and quality-testing laboratories operate in and around Bengaluru. These institutions help improve crop quality, promote sustainable farming, and support farmers with modern techniques. Interesting Facts About Coffee and Bengaluru Center of India’s Coffee Administration All major policy decisions related to coffee cultivation, pricing, exports, and farmer welfare are coordinated from Bengaluru through the Coffee Board of India. Karnataka’s Dominance in Indian Coffee Karnataka not only produces the most coffee in India but also grows both Arabica and Robusta varieties in ideal climatic conditions. Indian Coffee Is Mostly Exported Unlike many countries, a large portion of Indian coffee is exported rather than consumed domestically, contributing to foreign exchange earnings.