CLAT 2026 Result: Download Scorecard PDF, Topper Stats and Know Counselling Process

consortiumofnlus.ac.in Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has officially declared the CLAT 2026 Result on December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 can now check and download their results from the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 7, 2025 for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 26 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) and other affiliated institutions across India. CLAT 2026 Result: Key Highlights The CLAT 2026 result has been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities for candidates seeking admission to UG and PG law programmes. Key details related to the exam, result date, attendance, and counselling process are provided below for quick reference.

Particulars Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Conducting Authority Consortium of National Law Universities CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 7, 2025 CLAT 2026 Result Date December 17, 2025 Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Attendance Percentage 96.01% Courses Offered Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Law Counselling Mode Online (Centralised) CLAT 2026 Candidate Statistics A total of over 92,000 candidates registered for the CLAT 2026 examination, reflecting strong interest in law admissions across the country. The exam witnessed a high attendance rate, highlighting increased participation among aspirants. UG candidates appeared: 75,009

PG candidates appeared: 17,335

Total registered candidates: Over 92,000

Overall attendance percentage: 96.01%

How to Download CLAT 2026 Scorecard Candidates can download their official CLAT 2026 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2026 portal through the Consortium's website. CLAT 2026 Official Result Notification PDF Released The Consortium of National Law Universities has also released the official CLAT 2026 Result Notification PDF, containing detailed information on result declaration, evaluation criteria, highest marks, attendance percentage, and score distribution. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully for all official announcements related to CLAT 2026.

CLAT 2026 Scorecard Mirror Site In case of heavy traffic on the main website, candidates can also download their scorecards from the mirror site: result1.consortiumofnlus.ac.in CLAT 2026 UG Exam Details The CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG) examination was conducted in offline mode with a fixed time duration. Key exam-related details are provided below: Test Duration: 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD / SAP candidates entitled to compensatory time)

Total Sections: 5

Total Questions: 120

Questions Withdrawn: 1

Evaluation Marks: 119

Highest Marks Secured (UG): 112.75 There is no further change in the provisional answer key or in any of the questions after the objection review process. CLAT 2026 UG: Top 100 Rankers (Gender & City-wise Distribution)

Among the Top 100 UG rank holders, the highest representation came from major education hubs. City Female Male Total Bengaluru 3 12 15 New Delhi 0 8 8 Mumbai 4 3 7 Chennai 1 5 6 Hyderabad 2 4 6 Jaipur 2 4 6 Greater Noida / Noida 2 3 5 Gurugram 3 2 5 Lucknow 2 3 5 Hisar 4 0 4 Bhopal 1 2 3 Chandigarh 2 1 3 Ghaziabad 0 3 3 Jodhpur 1 2 3 Indore 1 1 2 Kolkata 1 1 2 Agra 1 0 1 Amritsar 0 1 1 Bhubaneswar 0 1 1 Coimbatore 0 1 1 Faridabad 0 1 1 Gandhinagar 0 1 1 Kanpur 1 0 1 Kota 1 0 1 Kurukshetra 0 1 1 Nagpur 0 1 1 Navi Mumbai 0 1 1 Patna 0 1 1 Pune 1 0 1 Rajahmundry 1 0 1 Ranchi 0 1 1 Vadodara 1 0 1 Vishakapatnam 1 0 1 The data reflects a balanced gender distribution across cities, with strong participation from both male and female candidates.

CLAT 2026 PG Exam Details The CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG) examination was conducted in a single-section format. Key exam-related details are outlined below: Test Duration: 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD / SAP candidates entitled to compensatory time)

Total Sections: 1

Total Questions: 120

Questions Withdrawn: 1

Questions Modified: 3

Evaluation Marks: 119

Highest Marks Secured (PG): 104.25 The final CLAT 2026 PG result has been prepared after revising answers based on valid objections raised by candidates during the answer-key challenge window. CLAT 2026 PG: Top 100 Rankers – Gender & City-wise Distribution Top Performing Cities (PG – Top 100): City Female Male Total New Delhi 10 12 22 Jabalpur 5 3 8 Jaipur 5 2 7 Indore 2 4 6 Patiala 4 1 5 Lucknow 3 1 4 Gandhinagar 0 3 3 Hyderabad 2 1 3 Bathinda 2 0 2 Bhopal 2 0 2 Ernakulam 0 2 2 Gorakhpur 2 0 2 Greater Noida / Noida 1 1 2 Gurugram 1 1 2 Guwahati 1 1 2 Kolkata 0 2 2 Patna 1 1 2 Ranchi 1 1 2 Varanasi 1 1 2 Agra 0 1 1 Amritsar 1 0 1 Barrackpore 0 1 1 Chandigarh 1 0 1 Chennai 0 1 1 Cuttack 0 1 1 Dehradun 0 1 1 Hisar 1 0 1 Jodhpur 1 0 1 Kota 1 0 1 Mangalore 0 1 1 Meerut 1 0 1 Mumbai 0 1 1 Mysore 0 1 1 Prayagraj 1 0 1 Pune 0 0 1 Shillong 1 0 1 Shimla 0 1 1 Sonepat 1 0 1 Thane 0 1 1

The PG topper list also shows wide regional representation, indicating growing participation from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. CLAT 2026 Answer Key & Objection Timeline The Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key to ensure transparency in evaluation. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answers within the stipulated timeline. Provisional Answer Key Released: December 10, 2025

Objection Window Closed: December 12, 2025 The CLAT 2026 result has been declared after carefully reviewing and addressing all valid objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. What After CLAT Result 2026? Candidates who qualify CLAT 2026 will be eligible to participate in the CLAT Counselling 2026 process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Key Points The CLAT counselling process is a centralised, online admission procedure conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Conducted by: Consortium of NLUs

Mode: Online

Admission Basis: CLAT Rank and Candidate Preferences

Participating Institutes: 26 National Law Universities (NLUs) Qualified candidates must complete the counselling registration to secure admission. Important Instructions for Qualified Candidates Candidates appearing for CLAT Counselling 2026 should keep the following points in mind: Register for CLAT Counselling 2026 within the prescribed deadline

Keep the CLAT 2026 scorecard and required documents ready

Fill and lock NLU preferences carefully

Regularly monitor seat allotment rounds and updates Failure to register for counselling within the given timeline may result in forfeiture of admission, even after qualifying the exam.