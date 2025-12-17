CLAT 2026 Result: Download Scorecard PDF, Topper Stats and Know Counselling Process

consortiumofnlus.ac.in Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has officially declared the CLAT 2026 Result on December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 can now check and download their results from the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 7, 2025 for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 26 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) and other affiliated institutions across India.
CLAT 2026 Result: Key Highlights
The CLAT 2026 result has been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities for candidates seeking admission to UG and PG law programmes. Key details related to the exam, result date, attendance, and counselling process are provided below for quick reference.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
|Conducting Authority
|Consortium of National Law Universities
|CLAT 2026 Exam Date
|December 7, 2025
|CLAT 2026 Result Date
|December 17, 2025
|Official Website
|consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|Attendance Percentage
|96.01%
|Courses Offered
|Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Law
|Counselling Mode
|Online (Centralised)
CLAT 2026 Candidate Statistics
A total of over 92,000 candidates registered for the CLAT 2026 examination, reflecting strong interest in law admissions across the country. The exam witnessed a high attendance rate, highlighting increased participation among aspirants.
-
UG candidates appeared: 75,009
-
PG candidates appeared: 17,335
-
Total registered candidates: Over 92,000
-
Overall attendance percentage: 96.01%
How to Check CLAT 2026 Result Online
Candidates can follow the steps below to access their CLAT Result 2026:
-
Visit the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in
-
Click on the “CLAT 2026 Result” link
-
Enter your registered mobile number and password
-
Submit the details
-
The CLAT 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
-
Download and save it for future reference
How to Download CLAT 2026 Scorecard
Candidates can download their official CLAT 2026 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2026 portal through the Consortium’s website.
Direct Link to Check CLAT 2026 Result
Candidates can access their CLAT 2026 Result and Scorecard through:
👉 result1.consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Official Result Notification PDF Released
The Consortium of National Law Universities has also released the official CLAT 2026 Result Notification PDF, containing detailed information on result declaration, evaluation criteria, highest marks, attendance percentage, and score distribution. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully for all official announcements related to CLAT 2026.
👉 Download CLAT 2026 Official Result Notification PDF (Released by Consortium)
CLAT 2026 Scorecard Mirror Site
In case of heavy traffic on the main website, candidates can also download their scorecards from the mirror site: result1.consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 UG Exam Details
The CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG) examination was conducted in offline mode with a fixed time duration. Key exam-related details are provided below:
-
Test Duration: 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD / SAP candidates entitled to compensatory time)
-
Total Sections: 5
-
Total Questions: 120
-
Questions Withdrawn: 1
-
Evaluation Marks: 119
-
Highest Marks Secured (UG): 112.75
There is no further change in the provisional answer key or in any of the questions after the objection review process.
CLAT 2026 UG: Top 100 Rankers (Gender & City-wise Distribution)
Among the Top 100 UG rank holders, the highest representation came from major education hubs.
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|Bengaluru
|3
|12
|15
|New Delhi
|0
|8
|8
|Mumbai
|4
|3
|7
|Chennai
|1
|5
|6
|Hyderabad
|2
|4
|6
|Jaipur
|2
|4
|6
|Greater Noida / Noida
|2
|3
|5
|Gurugram
|3
|2
|5
|Lucknow
|2
|3
|5
|Hisar
|4
|0
|4
|Bhopal
|1
|2
|3
|Chandigarh
|2
|1
|3
|Ghaziabad
|0
|3
|3
|Jodhpur
|1
|2
|3
|Indore
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|1
|0
|1
|Amritsar
|0
|1
|1
|Bhubaneswar
|0
|1
|1
|Coimbatore
|0
|1
|1
|Faridabad
|0
|1
|1
|Gandhinagar
|0
|1
|1
|Kanpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Kurukshetra
|0
|1
|1
|Nagpur
|0
|1
|1
|Navi Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Patna
|0
|1
|1
|Pune
|1
|0
|1
|Rajahmundry
|1
|0
|1
|Ranchi
|0
|1
|1
|Vadodara
|1
|0
|1
|Vishakapatnam
|1
|0
|1
The data reflects a balanced gender distribution across cities, with strong participation from both male and female candidates.
CLAT 2026 PG Exam Details
The CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG) examination was conducted in a single-section format. Key exam-related details are outlined below:
-
Test Duration: 120 minutes (160 minutes for PwD / SAP candidates entitled to compensatory time)
-
Total Sections: 1
-
Total Questions: 120
-
Questions Withdrawn: 1
-
Questions Modified: 3
-
Evaluation Marks: 119
-
Highest Marks Secured (PG): 104.25
The final CLAT 2026 PG result has been prepared after revising answers based on valid objections raised by candidates during the answer-key challenge window.
CLAT 2026 PG: Top 100 Rankers – Gender & City-wise Distribution
Top Performing Cities (PG – Top 100):
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|New Delhi
|10
|12
|22
|Jabalpur
|5
|3
|8
|Jaipur
|5
|2
|7
|Indore
|2
|4
|6
|Patiala
|4
|1
|5
|Lucknow
|3
|1
|4
|Gandhinagar
|0
|3
|3
|Hyderabad
|2
|1
|3
|Bathinda
|2
|0
|2
|Bhopal
|2
|0
|2
|Ernakulam
|0
|2
|2
|Gorakhpur
|2
|0
|2
|Greater Noida / Noida
|1
|1
|2
|Gurugram
|1
|1
|2
|Guwahati
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|0
|2
|2
|Patna
|1
|1
|2
|Ranchi
|1
|1
|2
|Varanasi
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|0
|1
|1
|Amritsar
|1
|0
|1
|Barrackpore
|0
|1
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|1
|Chennai
|0
|1
|1
|Cuttack
|0
|1
|1
|Dehradun
|0
|1
|1
|Hisar
|1
|0
|1
|Jodhpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Mangalore
|0
|1
|1
|Meerut
|1
|0
|1
|Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Mysore
|0
|1
|1
|Prayagraj
|1
|0
|1
|Pune
|0
|0
|1
|Shillong
|1
|0
|1
|Shimla
|0
|1
|1
|Sonepat
|1
|0
|1
|Thane
|0
|1
|1
The PG topper list also shows wide regional representation, indicating growing participation from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
CLAT 2026 Answer Key & Objection Timeline
The Consortium of National Law Universities released the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key to ensure transparency in evaluation. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answers within the stipulated timeline.
-
Provisional Answer Key Released: December 10, 2025
-
Objection Window Closed: December 12, 2025
The CLAT 2026 result has been declared after carefully reviewing and addressing all valid objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.
What After CLAT Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify CLAT 2026 will be eligible to participate in the CLAT Counselling 2026 process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.
CLAT Counselling 2026: Key Points
The CLAT counselling process is a centralised, online admission procedure conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities.
-
Conducted by: Consortium of NLUs
-
Mode: Online
-
Admission Basis: CLAT Rank and Candidate Preferences
-
Participating Institutes: 26 National Law Universities (NLUs)
Qualified candidates must complete the counselling registration to secure admission.
Important Instructions for Qualified Candidates
Candidates appearing for CLAT Counselling 2026 should keep the following points in mind:
-
Register for CLAT Counselling 2026 within the prescribed deadline
-
Keep the CLAT 2026 scorecard and required documents ready
-
Fill and lock NLU preferences carefully
-
Regularly monitor seat allotment rounds and updates
Failure to register for counselling within the given timeline may result in forfeiture of admission, even after qualifying the exam.
The declaration of the CLAT 2026 result marks a crucial step for law aspirants aiming for admission to top National Law Universities across India. Qualified candidates must now focus on CLAT Counselling 2026, complete the registration process on time, and carefully fill their preferences to secure admission to UG and PG law programmes. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for further updates on counselling, seat allotment, and admission schedules.
Also Check
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation