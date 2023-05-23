Seek and Find: Can you find broccoli hiding among the trees in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is one of the most popular online puzzles that test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Broccoli among Trees in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a group of trees are seen.

Hiding among the trees is a broccoli and the challenge for you is to find the broccoli within the time limit.

Considering the time limit, this is a challenging task and only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

The purpose of this puzzle is to test how attentive and detail-oriented you are.

Have you found the broccoli among the trees?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The broccoli is present right before your eyes, but the way it is presented in the image makes it a challenge for the users to spot it.

Did you spot the broccoli now?

Focus on the image to check if you can spot anything resembling broccoli.

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the broccoli with your sharp eyesight.

Some of you may still be looking for broccoli.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know where the broccoli is hiding?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Broccoli among Trees in 6 Seconds - Solution

The broccoli is present in the lower part of the centre of the image. It is identified by the colour of the trunk and Its location is marked with a red circle.

