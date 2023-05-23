Find the Mistake: You are highly attentive if you can find the mistake in the rainbow in 5 seconds

Find the Mistake: Mental exercise is very necessary for a healthy brain. Nowadays, there are many activities online that can provide adequate mental exercise.

One such type of activity gaining traction on the internet is to find the mistake in the picture, where the users are asked to find the mistake in the picture within a time limit.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and analytical thinking.

How sharp are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now!

Find the Mistake: You have a sharp brain if you can find the mistake in the airfield picture in 8 seconds

Find the Mistake - Can you Find the Mistake in the Rainbow in 5 seconds?

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above depicts an outdoor scene in which a rainbow is seen along with three kids with balloons.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake this time.

The key to solving such kinds of challenges is attentiveness and an excellent eye for detail.

Have you spotted the mistake?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake,.

Those still scratching their heads and unable to solve the puzzle can stop now, and check below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in the Rainbow in 5 Seconds - Solution

The colours on the rainbow are arranged incorrectly. The indigo and purple colours have interchanged their position.

The correct order is VIBGYOR (Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red).

Here are some more challenges that will boost your brain power:

