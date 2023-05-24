Your brain is sharper than 95% of people If you are able to spot the difference between the two pictures in 4 seconds!

Spot the Difference: The "spot the difference" game is a popular activity in which two similar-looking images will be placed side by side.

At first glance, it is impossible to find out that there are differences between the two images.

To complete the challenge successfully you are required to spot all the differences between the two images within the given time limit.

The limited time available to solve the problem makes the activity entertaining as well as competitive.

This activity can be easily incorporated into daily routines to improve observation skills, mental agility and overall brain function.

Want to check how attentive you are?

Then dive in.

Spot the Difference: Can you spot 4 differences between the kids playing in snow pictures in 11 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Can you Spot the Difference in 4 Seconds?

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a black-and-white photograph of a woman.

Both the images look very very similar, right?

But, there is a difference between the two pictures which you need to find within 4 seconds.

This will be a test of your ability to observe the minute details.

To derive the best benefit for your brain from this activity, it is suggested not to check the solution first.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to quickly spot the difference.

Are you one of them?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Try to look at the image carefully and note down your observation.

Have you spotted the difference?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

And…

Time’s up.

Appreciate the effort that you have made for solving the challenge so far.

How many of you were able to spot the difference within the time limit?

Do not worry, if you couldn’t spot the difference, it happens to the best of us, and with practice, you can improve your skills significantly.

Curious to find out what the difference is?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot the Difference in 4 Seconds - Solution

The following is the difference between the two pictures:

Sharpen your observation skills further with these challenges:

Optical Illusion: Your eyes hawk eyes if you can spot 6 among 9’s in 3 seconds!

Word Puzzle: Can you find the word ”CANDLES” in 8 seconds?