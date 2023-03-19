Optical Illusion: Can you spot a hidden monkey on the hills in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can be created using various techniques such as color, light, patterns, and perspective to manipulate the brain's perception of what it sees.

These illusions can be both entertaining and educational as they demonstrate how the brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot a cat among the bats in 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find a Monkey in the Hills in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

This optical illusion challenge will be a good test of how detail-oriented you are.

You can see a hill scene in the image shared above. There is a monkey that is hiding in plain sight between hills.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden monkey within 11 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They can also be a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Did You Find the Monkey in 11 Seconds?

The task before you is to find the hidden monkey in the hills, and you have 11 seconds to spot it.

Already half of the time has been spent.

Individuals with great observation skills will be able to spot the monkey in the hills faster than others.

Have you spotted the monkey?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The monkey is difficult to spot at the first glance as it has blended with the surroundings extremely well.

Many times such camouflaging is necessary to avoid detection by predators in the jungle or to hunt for food. This ensures survival in harsh conditions.

You have only a few seconds remaining now.

Tick..

Tock..

And…

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the monkey is?

Then, check out the solution below.

Find Monkey in 11 Seconds - Solution

The monkey is located on the right side of the picture, the location is marked with a circle.

Must Try

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 6 differences between the two pictures in 14 seconds?