Optical Illusion: Can you tell which side is the circle turning in the video?

Optical Illusion: Video to find out which way the circles are headed- Today we have come up with not just a mind-boggling but a brain-melting optical illusion. The video is circulating on the internet and has been seen by millions across the world. All you need to identify here is which way the wedge-shaped blocks are moving. Are they moving towards you or away from you? Check the optical illusion picture or the video below and tell us.

See the video below.

Oh this is MELTING MY BRAIN



by Niko22966 pic.twitter.com/02H7LSiDCQ — Gavin Buckingham (@DrGBuckingham) July 2, 2022

What did you notice? The video shows 12 wedge-shaped blocks which seem to be moving. When you see them still as well, you will be confused about which way is it pointing- towards your left or your right?

These types of art are called constant loops. In this, the object seems to be moving continuously without a break.

When you look constantly at the image, the arrangement seems to be breaking circuits, which means, it is like the arrangement is switching sides.

We will ask you to undergo this little exercise while you watch the image above. Tilt your head towards your left and then close your eyes and tilt your head towards your right. Now also try shifting your heads from left to right.

Now did you notice the arrangement switching sides?

If you look closely and follow a single brick, it clearly expands in side on the horizontal midpoint, and that's not just perspective pic.twitter.com/J80PB5USfW — Cheydinal (@CheydinalWOM) July 3, 2022

The optical illusion was posted by a Reddit user who goes by the name of Niko22966. It was then also shared on Twitter. The illusion baffled social media users to such an extent that within minutes the image became viral. People went in awe of this image and the illusion it created. It had already gained 18000 Twitter likes and 8000 Reddit upvotes by Saturday.

A Twitter user said, "Is it coming or going?" He was totally confused. The other seemed to solve his confusion and said, "It seems to be coming towards me."

It nearly started a debate on social media among users. A user said, "Love how the brain sees it differently depending on where it puts a focus."

A Reddit user wrote, "If you look closely at the "sides" of the circle you can see the segments changing shape. It's incredibly clever."

Why does this optical illusion occur?

Dr Gustav Kuhn, a psychologist and human perception expert at Goldsmiths University in London, says, "Optical Illusions help in understanding the working of your brain. We typically take perception for granted, and rarely think about the hard work that underpins everyday tasks, such as seeing a cup of coffee in front of you."

One Twitter user guessed it right. He said, "The blocks change shape, creating the illusion that they are changing planes when in fact they are not."

