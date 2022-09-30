Optical Illusion: Find the Odd Mime among the Mimes in 3 Seconds

Optical Illusion Test: The popularity of optical illusions has increased exponentially in the last few years. Netizens are loving this so much that it has become a part of popular culture.

You will find people engaging in solving optical illusions and also challenging friends and family in order to test their observation skills.

Apart from the entertainment factor, optical illusions also help in decoding the functioning of our brain as they help researchers understand the way the brain works when interacting with optical illusions.

Are you ready for a quick optical illusion challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Odd Mime in 3 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Tediado

In this image, you can see that there are many mimes who are rehearsing for their performances. Also, there are dogs, balloons, an umbrella, and wheels as a part of the image.

The balloons are of different colours, like red, green, blue, and violet, and some are black and white striped, just like the dresses of mimes.

In all these, you need to find a mime that is different from the others.

Your challenge is to spot the odd mime among the group of mimes in 3 seconds.

Your time starts now.

It is a simple challenge that will test your observation skills.

If you like it you can share the same challenge with your family, friends, and colleagues and test their observation skills.

Did you spot the odd mime?

No?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look again at the image. It is right there.

Now, how many of you have spotted the odd mime?

Time’s up.

We believe most of you have successfully spotted the odd mime. Those who couldn’t need to scroll below for the solution.

While all other mimes wore no masks. The odd mime is the one who is wearing a black mask on his face, like a robber or thief.