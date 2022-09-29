Optical Illusion: Only a Few People can Find the Hidden Ring in 13 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion Test: There is an increasing amount of popularity of optical illusions in current times which has largely contributed to more people solving optical illusion problems.

The magic of optical illusions lies in the way it tricks our minds making us believe what we see is true, which in reality, isn’t.

Are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Then, this optical challenge will be perfect for you.

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Ring in 13 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Source: William May

This image was shared by William May, famous jeweller in Manchester, England. It shows a carrot garden scene in which there is a hidden ring. You need to find the hidden ring in 13 seconds.

If you observe the image carefully, you will notice that there are 7-8 rabbits who are playing in the garden, one can be seen busy collecting carrots and we know that rabbits are fond of carrots.

There is a cute little butterfly which is sitting on a sunflower looking to extract nectar.

You can also see the garden fence which is white in colour.

Overall the garden is busy with activity, carrots being harvested by the owner.

You can also spot a lady beetle sitting on the top of the shovel.

All these make the image much more interesting and trickier to spot the hidden ring.

Did you forget about the ring?

That is what you should be looking for as the clock is ticking.

13 seconds will be gone in an instant.

How many of you have spotted the ring by now?

We know it is a little difficult to spot, but only a few people could spot it easily.

Are you one of them?

Time’s almost up.

Did you spot the hidden ring?

No?

And…

Time’s over.

Those who have spotted the ring, deserve appreciation for their superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the ring can scroll below for the solution.