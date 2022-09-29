Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden girl in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: The world of optical illusions is fascinating as it presents us with many unique and out-of-the-world illusions that make us wonder. Apart from that, it also tricks our brains into believing that what we are seeing is real.

Optical illusions also play an important role in research studies where scientists use them to determine the functioning of the human brain.

Do you want to experience the magical world of optical illusions?

Then let’s get started with an optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you Spot the Hidden Car in 5 Seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Girl in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

You can see a face painting in this image; as the title suggests, you need to find a hidden girl in this image in 5 seconds.

An individual with great observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the hidden girl within the time provided.

Are you one of them?

Optical Illusions are the latest craze among netizens, it provides the necessary thrill and excitement for the short term which is helpful for our brains.

In other words, these stimulate our brain centres into eliciting a response and in this way engage many areas of the brain that ultimately enhances our observation skills.

Try This:

Optical Illusion Test: Introvert or Extrovert? What you see first reveals your true nature

Did you spot the hidden girl?

No?

Look carefully and think of ways this illusion can be solved.

Have you spotted the girl now?

Time is running out.

Hurry up.

Need a small hint?

Try looking at the image from a different perspective like rotating the image clockwise or anti-clockwise and see if you can find any changes now.

Did you spot any changes?

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the girl?

Those who were able to spot the girl deserve applause.

Still, searching for the girl?

Look below for the solution.

If you turn the image upside down you can see that there is a girl who is playing with a skipping rope.

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it.