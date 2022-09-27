Optical Illusion: Can you Spot the Hidden Car in 5 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Skill Test: Optical Illusions are the latest craze among netizens and they seem to possess an unending desire for more optical illusions.

The optical illusions cast a magic spell which has bewitched the netizens throughout the world. The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in recent times.

The reason behind the rising popularity is that optical illusions have the uncanny ability to trick our brains into thinking what we see is real.

We could be seeing one thing while it is in reality totally different.

Ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Great

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Car in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Source: Bright Side

This image shared by Bright Side shows a sea of fidget spinners all of red colour.

There is a car which is also present in the same image but it cannot be spotted easily and your task is to spot the car in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Did You Know:

The Fidget spinner was patented in the year 1997 by Catherine Hettinger, a chemical engineer living in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Back to the challenge.

Did you spot the car in the image?

No?

Let us give you a small hint.

The car will look different from the fidget spinner. That is enough for you to spot the car now.

Some of our superstars might have already spotted the car.

Hurry up!

Time’s getting over.

How many of you could spot the car by now?

And..

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the car by now. It was easy to spot once you set your eyes in.

Optical Illusion tests such as these will help improve your observation skills.

Those who are still searching for a car can scroll below for the solution.

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it. Here are some more optical illusion challenges for you that you will love:

