Optical Illusion: We Bet You Can’t Find 3 Hidden Coconuts in 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The magic of optical illusions has engrossed netizens throughout the world. It has become so popular that it has become a part of popular culture.

The best thing about optical illusions is that it has the uncanny ability to trick our brains into thinking what we see is real.

We could be seeing one thing while it is in reality totally different.

Ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Hop in.

Optical Illusions - Find 3 Hidden Coconuts in 11 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Gergely Dudás aka Dudolf

This image is created by the famous Hungarian artist and illustrator Gergely Dudás who is a master in creating light-hearted optical illusion challenges that challenge users to spot the hidden animal or object in the image.

The challenge for today is to find 3 hidden coconuts among the group of bears within 11 seconds.

We were able to get the best time of 11 seconds for solving this optical illusion picture. Those who will be able to spot the hidden coconuts before that will be having eyes of a hawk.

To start with, in this picture we can see there are lots of bears who are gathered in one place, these bears are of different colours like brown bears, white bears or polar bears, and cinnamon coloured bears.

You can also spot the occasional panda bear in this image too. But, what you really need to find is the 3 hidden coconuts which are cleverly hiding among the group of bears.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to beat the record time.

Who knows, that person can be you.

So, have you spotted any of the hidden coconuts?

No?

We know coconuts are difficult to spot and especially if they have blended with the environment.

Need a small hint?

The coconuts are without their fibre.

Now, did you spot the hidden coconuts?

Time’s up.

Want to know where the coconuts are hiding?

Let’s quickly get to the solution below.