Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Moth in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are known for creating confusion in our minds by tricking our brains and eyes. There are different kinds of optical illusions which are physical, physiological and cognitive.

Also, life in today’s time has become stressful and in such a scenario, optical illusions prove to be a beautiful distraction from the monotony of life. It helps us engage our brains and eyes for a brief period of time while providing much-needed exercise for our brains.

So are you ready for a light-hearted challenge?

Then, let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Moth in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Cleanipedia

This image shared by Cleanipedia shows us a wardrobe in which clothes are scattered all over.

We all love our clothes to be perfect but due to some insects our clothes often get spoiled and such insects can be cockroaches, moths etc.

Today’s test is to challenge your observation skills to see if you can find the hidden moth among the clothes in 9 seconds.

Did you know:

Moths lay eggs on natural fibres such as silk, wool, cotton and fur and when their larvae hatch, they eat away the fibre which causes the garment to weaken and prone to damage.

Now you know what causes your clothes to become fragile.

Moths can come in through old clothing or upholstery and therefore you need to discard them if you are not going to use them.

How many of you have spotted the moth by now?

While you are busy finding the moth, it is happily munching on a piece of cloth.

For regular optical illusion puzzlers, this one will be easy to moderate and we believe most of them have already spotted the moth by now.

For first-timers, it can get a little tough.

But the upside to this is that it will help improve your observation skills.

Okay, time’s up.

Did you spot the hidden moth?

No?

If the optical illusion picture is too tricky for you, scroll below for the solution.