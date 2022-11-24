Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden heart in 17 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens enjoy solving novel optical illusion problems as a fascinating way to pass the time and demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to improve your observational skills?

Then take this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Heart in 17 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above is a creation of a Hungarian artist, Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf.

In this image, you can see lots of flamingos which makes the image pink with their appearance.

The challenge for you as understood from the title is to find a hidden heart among the flamingos, and you have 17 seconds to find it.

Challenges involving optical illusions are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills. It is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is thought to be a decent approach to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Hidden Heart in 17 Seconds?

The challenge is of moderate difficulty and those with exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the hidden heart before all.

It is good exercise for your brain and eyes.

The key to solving this challenge is to observe the image carefully and look for the hidden item ( the heart in this case).

The heart can be present anywhere in the image and a thorough observation is required to spot it.

Hurry up; the clock seems to be ticking faster.

With each passing moment, the time is getting reduced.

Did you find the heart?

It is there somewhere in this pic.

Keep your eyes fixed on the image.

Did you see the heart?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is pink in colour and is not on the right side of the image.

Have you spotted it now?

If you still can't find it, the solution is provided below.

Spot the Heart in 17 Seconds - Solution

The heart that you needed to find in this challenge is a tiny heart and it is pink in colour. It can be seen on the tail of a flamingo which is situated on the top left side of the image.