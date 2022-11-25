You have Hawk Eyes if you can Spot the Frog in 13 Seconds in this Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and put your ability to observe things to the test are known as optical illusions. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three categories of optical illusions.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve your concentration and observation skills.

Despite the wide difference in attention spans among the general public nowadays, optical illusions have proved successful in grabbing people's attention, keeping them intrigued, and getting them to come back for more.

Netizens also enjoy solving novel optical illusion problems as a fascinating way to pass the time and demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Want to test your observational skills?

Then take this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Frog in 13 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above is one of the creations of Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf.

As suggested by the title, you need to find the frog in the image within 13 seconds.

Completing this challenge successfully will require the user to observe the image carefully.

An individual with great observation skills will be able to find the frog in the picture within the time limit.

Challenges involving optical illusions are a good way to evaluate both your intelligence and your observation skills. It is not the only method for evaluating your IQ but is thought to be a decent approach to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests are the ideal means of determining your IQ if you really need to understand what your actual IQ levels are.

Did You Find the Frog in 13 Seconds?

Looking carefully at the image, you can see that it consists of green, yellow and purple leaves. There is a frog that is hiking among these leaves and the frog has blended itself with the environment in such a way that it is very difficult to spot the frog at first glance.

But, the challenge must be completed in 13 seconds.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

With each passing moment, the time is getting reduced.

Did you find the frog?

It is there somewhere in this pic.

Keep your eyes fixed on the image.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is green in colour and is not on the left side of the image.

Have you spotted it now?

Those who have spotted the frog deserve a round of applause for their extraordinary observation skills.

If you still can't find it, the solution is provided below.

Find the Frog in 13 Seconds - Solution

The green frog has blended itself with the leaves in such a way that it is not easy to spot him. If you focus your attention on the bottom right side of the image, you can see that frog is present there hiding among the leaves with its head visible.