Optical Illusion: Can you find Batman among cats in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens also enjoy solving optical illusion problems. It is an engaging way to pass the time and demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve your concentration and observation skills.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Batman in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a group of cats, who have gathered in one place. As suggested by the title the challenge for you is to find batman among the cats in 11 seconds.

It will be a good test of your observation skills. Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot batman hiding among the cats within the time limit.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the sole means of doing so.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

Did You Find Batman in 11 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

If you look carefully at the image you can see various sizes of cats all attentively looking forward.

Batman has blended himself with the cats and therefore spotting him is not possible at the first glance.

Have you spotted where Batman is?

Hurry up; not much time left.

Need a hint?

Batman is not on the left side of the image.

Did you see him now?

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two…

One…

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted Batman among the cats successfully?

Want to know where Batman is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find Batman in 11 Seconds - Solution

Batman is hiding among the cats and you can see him on the bottom right side of the image marked with a blue circle.