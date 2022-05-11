Optical Illusion: This image will reveal your personality traits based on what do you see first

Optical Illusion: While scrolling social media, we often encounter optical illusions and spend several minutes decoding them.

Some optical illusions have hidden animals, while others reveal our personality traits or the more dominant side of our brain. Whatever the case may be, we love solving them. Agree?

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on social media. The illusion claims to decipher your personality traits based on what you see first.

Take a look at the image below.

What you notice first in five seconds reveals your personality traits.

Village Scene

At first glance, many will notice a village scene having birds, huts and trees. Such people are more traditional and prefer calmness and peace over the buzz of a city. They often enjoy their own company and choose to live alone.

"This test nailed my personality. I'm a perfectionist who loves tradition," commented a user.

An Elephant

If you look carefully at the image, you will notice the outline of an elephant. Those who saw the animal first are loyal and respectful of friends and family. They are great listeners, friendly, thoughtful and considerate. They are well-liked and respected.

Another user commented, "This made me realize I do really have multiple personality 😅."

"Everything is accurate for my personality. Amazing!! 😊," commented a third user.

