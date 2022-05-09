Optical Illusion: How many animals can you spot in the viral black and white illustration?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions images with hidden animals drive people crazy as they are always on a hunt to find more and more animals. One such viral optical illusion is putting people's brain and observation skills to the test.

A seemingly simple black and white sketch of trees has puzzled the netizens. What appears to be a basic illustration of trees at first glance is in reality an assortment of animals hidden between the trunk and branches of the trees.

Take a look at the image below.

How many animals can you spot?

The image of leafless trees with their branches intertwined put forward a new meaning to the expression: Can't see the forest for the trees.

Optical illusion image with answer

The optical illusion image has a total of eight hidden animals. Three are on the left side, two in the middle, and three on the right side.

We are revealing the answer below.

How many were you able to spot? If you found this optical illusion interesting and puzzling, share it with your friends and family and see how many animals they can spot.

