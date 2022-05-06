Optical Illusion: Would you like to have a tasty treat?

Optical Illusion: While we all love trying our hands on solving optical illusions and puzzles, we find ourselves uncomfortable when it involves someone's face.

Vancouver-based professional make-up artist Mimi Choi is known for her unique optical illusion arts on her face.

She is back with yet another optical illusion art on her face that has left the netizens in splits. "Pie in the Sk-eye 🥧🍓☁️," Choi captioned a picture of herself removing the last slice of her brain.

Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles)

Choi carefully painted her face that mimics reality and matches the background to enhance the effect of her art. In this image, her head blends into the blue sky wallpaper behind her, which helps viewers focus on the last 'pie'.

"Is it ok to be super impressed and be scared for life at the same time," a user commented. A second user commented, "There are always some surprises with your eyes and it always surprises me." "Did you do the pie illusion makeup in the new Megan and Dua song, Sweetest Pie," questioned a third user.

Choi previously painted dozens of eyes, noses and lips on her face. The clip took the internet by storm with people sharing that they felt dizzy just by watching the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles)

