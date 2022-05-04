Optical Illusion: Check how you feel about life based on what do you see first?

Optical illusion: Optical illusions have now become a trend as they test how our brains and eyes work. While some optical illusions claim to decipher how we feel about life, others reveal our personality.

One such optical illusion that claims to interpret what you feel about life is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the below image.

What do you see first? A tree, a tiger, or just the face of a tiger?

A Tree

If you catch sight of a tree first then you are happy and content with your life.

Personality Traits: It means you are full of life and have the ability to make decisions based on your knowledge and experience.

A Tree and the Tiger

If you see the tiger and the tree first, it means you are cautious about everything that is happening with you.

Personality Traits: It means you are brave and strive for greater knowledge and experiences.

The Face of a Tiger

If you notice just the face of a tiger, it means that you have been a bit overwhelmed lately.

Personality Traits: It means you are magnificent and fierce.

