Optical Illusion: Can you spot the face of an angry man in the viral image?

Optical Illusion: We can't get enough of optical illusions here at Jagran Josh and it seems our readers can't either. While some reveal our personality traits, others consume a major chunk of our time as we decode them. As the internet seems to have an insatiable hunger for optical illusions, we are back with another optical illusion.

Take a look at the optical illusion below. Can you spot the face of an angry man?

The image was posted by a user online with the caption, "Today, I have a pretty cool ambiguous face illusion drawn by Humberto Machado. Tell me, is this a mad or sad face?"

When we look at the image, it first appears to be the face of a sad man, but the task is to find the face of an angry man.

There are some people who could have found the face soon but there are some who will never find it at all until some spots it for them. If you belong to the latter category, here's the solution for you.

The drawing may give you the impression that there's no angry face at all in the painting, until and unless you apply a little trick. To see the face of an angry man, all you have to do is to cover the right side of the face. You will now be able to spot the face of an angry man.