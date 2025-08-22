AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 Released at aai.aero, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 on its official website, aai.aero, in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Computer Literacy Test in MS Office. The AAI Senior Resident Result 2025 was released on August 21, 2025. Candidates can now check their qualifying status, download the merit list, and prepare for the next stage.

AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025: Overview

The AAI Senior Assistant has been released for the exam which was conducted on April 21, 2025. The result pdf contains the roll number of candidates selected for the next stage of the selection procedure. Check the table below for AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 Key Highlights.