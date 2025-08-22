WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 Released at aai.aero, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025: AAI has released the AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 on aai.aero, containing roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Computer Literacy Test in MS Office. The result has been released for the exam conducted on April 21, 2025. Direct link to download result pdf here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 22, 2025, 12:45 IST
AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 on its official website, aai.aero, in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Computer Literacy Test in MS Office. The AAI Senior Resident Result 2025 was released on August 21, 2025. Candidates can now check their qualifying status, download the merit list, and prepare for the next stage.

AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025: Overview

The AAI Senior Assistant has been released for the exam which was conducted on April 21, 2025. The result pdf contains the roll number of candidates selected for the next stage of the selection procedure. Check the table below for AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name

Senior Resident

Exam Name

AAI Senior Resident Exam 2025

Result Release Date

August 21, 2025

Result Format

PDF Format

Next Steps

Computer Literacy Test in MS office Document Verification

Official Website

aai.aero

AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download

Candidates who have attempted the Computer-Based Test on April 21, 2025 can now check their roll numbers for the next phase of examination in the direct link provided below. Click on the direct link below to download the AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 PDF.

How to Download the AAI Senior Assistant Result 2025 PDF?

Downloading the AAI Senior Assistant Result PDF from the official website is an easy process. Here's a step-by-step process to ensure candidates download the correct result file without hassle.

  • Visit the official AAI website: aai.aero.
  • Now navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on “Results”.
  • Now check Senior Assistant Result
  • Click on the PDF link and download the result file.
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your Roll Number or Name in the list.
  • Download and print the result for future reference

