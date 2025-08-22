Industry Leaders Unite for Inclusive Hiring at Nirmaan’s HR Conclave in Noida

Nirmaan Organization is a non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through various initiatives, including education, skill development, health, and community work. The organization operates 56 skill centers across nine states, where it trains thousands of young people from underserved communities and connects them with leading employers. Over the years, Nirmaan has impacted more than 5 million lives across 26 states and union territories in India, with strong support from over 200 corporations and government partnerships. The Nirmaan Organization recently hosted its HR Conclave on Impact Hiring in Noida, bringing together over 100 industry leaders to promote equitable employment for youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. The day-long event highlighted the growing industry belief that social responsibility and business success are interconnected, with leaders sharing practical strategies for inclusive hiring. The conclave culminated in several companies formalizing their commitment to this cause, marking a significant step towards creating a more equitable and opportunity-rich economy.

HR Professionals Convene in Noida to Discuss Future of Talent Acquisition The Nirmaan Organization, a non-profit based in Telangana, hosted an HR conclave at the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, bringing together numerous industry leaders. Mayur Patnala, Founder and Global CEO of Nirmaan Organization, Prominent attendees included Manoj Agarwal from Automobile EV, Vijay TS of CureBay, Simin Askari from DS Group, Supriya Sharma from Synopsys, and Ajay Pasricha from ProCURE HR Services. Special guests from Jagran New Media, such as Assistant General Manager Rushati Ghosh and Senior Manager Aditi Joshi, were also present. The conclave featured insightful discussions on "Transforming Talent Acquisition for the Future," where leaders shared strategies to integrate inclusion into hiring practices and called for collective responsibility in creating fair opportunities.

Nirmaan's HR Conclave Fosters Concrete Action As a result of the conclave's focus on tangible outcomes, seven companies signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Nirmaan Organization. These partnerships, which include companies like Vone India and Prime Rose, signal a direct commitment to providing inclusive employment opportunities. A significant highlight was the keynote address by Capt. Shanti S from Infosys Foundation, who spoke on the corporate responsibility to drive social equity through employment. Impact Hiring and Digital Innovation Mayur Patnala, Founder and Global CEO of Nirmaan Organization, delivered a powerful message, stating that "Impact hiring is about shaping an economy where every individual has a fair chance to succeed." To support this vision, Nirmaan showcased its Impact Hiring Portal, a digital tool designed to streamline the inclusive hiring process for job seekers, employers, and training partners. This platform makes it more efficient to connect skilled youth from underprivileged backgrounds with job opportunities.