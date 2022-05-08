Optical Illusion: Is the security guard beheaded in the viral picture?

Optical Illusion: The sudden upward trend in optical illusions shows how much people love them online. While it is fun to witness the optical illusion on the internet, spotting one in real life can be baffling and scary at the same time.

One such optical illusion is going viral on social media where a guard almost gave a heart attack to the passersby.

Take a look at the picture below. The image has amassed over two lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

By now, you might be wondering if the picture is photoshopped. Well, it's certainly not!

The security guard in the picture seems to be beheaded. However, that's not the case. The optical illusion made him look decapitated.

The security guard is sleeping with his head bent backwards. Still unable to figure out? Don't worry. We have got this for you. Just zoom the picture and carefully look at it, you will notice the head of the security guard bent backwards.

A user commented, "Me who is still confused as hell!" A second user commented, "Where's his head 😳." "Omfg I'd to zoom n see," a third user commented.

