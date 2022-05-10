Optical Illusion: Can you find Panda in Snowmen?

Optical Illusion: The Internet is full of tricky optical illusions, and the netizens love solving them - the frenzy around optical illusions proves it.

The winters are not here, but the snowmen are. Today's optical illusion will leave you baffled as you have to find a hidden panda in the picture. The famous optical illusion, Panda in Snowmen, was designed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás.

Take a look at the optical illusion below.

Were you able to spot the panda?

If you are among those who couldn't find the panda, you are in good company. Plenty of people commented that they couldn't find the panda.

"I found a dragon, 2 slippers, a can of pop and no panda. Nice try," commented a user.

But, we bet it is pretty much there in the picture.

"Been looking for 15 mins still can't find it," wrote another.

Scroll past this space for a hint.

It's on the right side of the image.

Still unable to find it?

Look for the snowman wearing a green and white checkered scarf. Now count over four snowmen to the right and up to one.

"Are people having trouble finding the panda? If it took longer than 30 seconds to find the panda then your doing it wrong. Start from the top left, quickly but thoroughly check each face and then move to the next. Using a simple grid search pattern and deducing that the panda would not have a "carrot" for a nose, I found it in less than 20 seconds," commented a third user.

