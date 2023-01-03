Optical Illusion Test: Only 2% of people can find a cat in the living room within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Netizens love solving new optical illusion challenges, by solving these challenges they can show off their problem-solving skills among friends and peers.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Want to test how good your observation skills are?

Take this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Cat in Living Room in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above shows a living room scene in which you can see a staircase, and some clothes scattered here and there.

The walls of the room are yellow in colour, with some green accents.

That was all about the room, but as the title suggests there is a cat hiding in plain sight in the living room and you have 9 seconds to find the cat.

Did You Find the Cat in 9 Seconds?

There is a cat hiding in the living room and you were given 9 seconds to find the cat.

This test is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

Half of the time is already over by now.

Have you spotted the cat?

The best way to spot the cat in this image is to watch the image carefully and look for any object that bears a close resemblance to the cat.

Hurry up; not much time is left.

You are in the final few moments of the challenge.

Did you spot the cat now?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The cat is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can easily spot the cat.

Have you?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

Curious to know about the location of the cat?

We have the solution for you.

Keep reading.

Find the Cat in 9 Seconds - Solution

The cat is hiding under a cloth just near the stairs, only the ears of the cat are visible, and the cat has a black coat.

Look at the image below for your reference.