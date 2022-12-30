Seek and Find: Only a genius can find an octopus in this image within 8 seconds. Can you?

Seek and Find: The "seek and find" game is based on the premise of finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" because users must search for the thing or object in the image within a certain amount of time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check your observation skills?

Try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Octopus in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a group of dogs enjoying their time in a park. While some are playing, some are resting, there are dogs who are selling items on cart.

You can see dogs selling ice cream from a ice-cream truck.

Now, as suggested by the title, there is a octopus in the image among the dogs and you have 8 seconds to find the octopus.

This exercise is designed to test your attention to detail. Only those with keen observational skills will be able to find the octopus in time.

The key to solving this seek and find puzzle is to pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot an octopus and the relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

Have you spotted the octopus?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Are you looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The octopus is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can refine your search for the octopus with this clue.

Did you find the octopus?

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have successfully spotted the octopus?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the octopus, and those who couldn’t must be scratching their heads.

Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.

Keep reading.

Find the Octopus in 8 Seconds - Solution

The octopus is hidden in the tree and its location is marked with a red circle.