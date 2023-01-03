Optical Illusion: Can you find a soccer ball among the pandas in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The great thing about optical illusions is that it tricks our mind and eyes.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Moreover, it is light-hearted fun that also works wonders for your observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test: Only 2% of people can find a cat in the living room within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find Soccer Ball in 13 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

In the image shared above, you can see the pandas are having a good time, while some pandas are smiling, some can be seen wearing sunglasses, and some others have donned hats.

Everyone is trying their best to have fun.

Looks great. Isn’t it?

While the pandas are having fun, there is a soccer ball that is hidden in plain sight among them.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden soccer ball within 13 seconds.

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can find the bat among chameleons within 11 seconds

Did You Find the Soccer Ball in 13 Seconds?

You are asked to find a soccer ball in this image full of pandas within 13 seconds.

This test is designed to test your observation skills and attention to detail.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

Have you spotted the soccer ball?

Hurry up; half of the time is over by now.

The best way to spot the soccer ball in this image is to watch the image carefully and look for any object that bears a close resemblance to a soccer ball.

The final few seconds of the challenge remain.

Did you spot the soccer ball now?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The ball is not on the left side of the image and the colour of the ball blends with the colour of the pandas making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Now, have you spotted the soccer ball?

And..

Time’s up.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences within 59 seconds?

How many of you have spotted the soccer ball?

Curious to know where the soccer ball is hiding?

Keep reading.

Find Soccer Ball in 13 Seconds - Solution

The soccer ball is hiding among the pandas on the right side of the image. It is marked with a circle for easy identification.