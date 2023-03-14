Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the baby chicken lost among ducklings in 8 seconds? Let’s see how observant you are!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Test- Spot the baby chicken lost among ducklings in 8 seconds

Source: dudolf.com

There is a baby chicken lost in this optical illusion picture. The chick is hidden among the group of ducklings. The test is to find the hidden chicken before the timer runs out.

For this particular optical illusion, you are getting 8 seconds to pass the test. Let’s see whether you pass or fail this test.

Get ready. The challenge is about to begin.

Your time starts now.

Best of luck!

The lost chick and the horde of ducklings are the same in color- both are yellow. This is what makes this optical illusion test challenging.

Solving this optical illusion riddle is tough, but not impossible. Observe the image really carefully and you will spot the lost chicken.

Did you spot the baby chick?

If your answer to the question is no, then allow us to give you a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: The lost baby chick’s beak is different from the ducklings. Also, the chicken can be found somewhere on the left side of the image.

Now, with the two significant hints, we hope that you will be able to pass this optical test with ease.

Have you found the lost chicken yet?

If you have found the lost chick among the ducklings, then congratulations, you have superior observation skills.

For those who were unable to find the lost chick, scroll down below to find it.

Optical Illusion Solution

Source: Dudolf.com

We sincerely hope you enjoyed trying to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

We sincerely hope you found this optical illusion to be challenging enough.

