Optical Illusion Test: You Have Got Hawk Eyes If you Can Find the Cat Hiding in the Parliament of Owls in 10 Seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge- Spot cat hiding in the parliament of owls in 10 seconds.

Source: puzzlesbrain

There is a cat hidden among the parliament of owls in this optical illusion. Only people with good observation skills can spot it. Let’s test and see if you can spot the hidden cat or not.

The challenge for you is to try and find the cat in 10 seconds or less.

Are you ready for the challenge to begin?

Yes or no, here we go.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Did you spot the cat?

If your answer is no, then allow us to provide you with a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: the cat is hiding somewhere on the right side of the image.

We have provided you with a significant hint and expect you to find the hidden cat with ease.

The time limit is about to lapse.

Have you found the hidden cat yet?

The clock’s ticking. Hurry up.

The countdown is about to begin.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the perfectly hidden cat among the parliament of owls?

If your answer is yes, congratulations, you have got hawk-like eyesr.

Scroll down below to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

Source: puzzlesbrain

So, the naughty cat was hiding there all along. We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion challenge.

We hope that you found this optical illusion to be sufficiently difficult. You can visit Jagran Josh for an hourly dose of knowledge and fun if you want to have more fun solving these while also sharpening your focus and observational abilities.

There is a Turtle Hidden in the Pond, You Have 7 Seconds to Find It Can You?

You Have the Best Eyes in the World If You Can Spot the American Pika on the Rocks in 7 Seconds!

Only 1% can spot the panda hidden among the goths within 11 seconds

You have hawk eyes if you can spot the bottle hidden by the naughty Macaw in 9 seconds!















