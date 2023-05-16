Optical Illusion: The toy shop looks so cute. Can you find the hidden parrot in the picture?

When we all were five, we wanted to be an astronaut, a pilot, a dancer, a doctor, a superhero, or an engineer when we grow up. However, when we actually grew up, all we wanted from life is to get younger again. That is the sad reality of life; we always aspire for a more beautiful life, while we fail to realize that the days we are living right now are actually the ones we once wished for. Still, there are so many things that remind us of our childhood days. One of them is the swings and sea saws you see children enjoying during your morning walks. The second thing that reminds you of your childhood days is a toy store. Walk past a toy store and you will see all those beautiful memories flashing before your eyes.

Here is a fun toy store.

Find the hidden parrot in the image.

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Here is the parrot hiding!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)